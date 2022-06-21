ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes Picks Director Thomas Hook To Succeed Patrick Dempsey As CEO

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Barnes Group Inc. B Board has appointed Thomas J. Hook as its President and CEO, effective July 14, 2022. Patrick J. Dempsey, who began a leave of absence on March 8,...

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
