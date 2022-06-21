Barnes Picks Director Thomas Hook To Succeed Patrick Dempsey As CEO

Since the two very tragic killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the world has fully embraced the celebration of Juneteenth, which is “an annual federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States,” said the New York Times. At this time, it’s important to celebrate the achievements of African Americans and their many contributions to our society, especially in business. However, it’s also an important moment to address the paramount issue that African American families have faced since emancipation — closing the wealth gap that has remained stagnant for over 70 years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO