Barnes Picks Director Thomas Hook To Succeed Patrick Dempsey As CEO

Lennart Müller-Teut has joined Akris, the Swiss luxury fashion house, as global chief marketing officer, a new post.
In this role, he will be responsible for marketing, e-commerce, graphic and creation and public relations.
Most recently, Müller-Teut was with Mercedes-Benz AG, where he was initially responsible for marketing and communications management in the Middle East from 2014, and as head of digital marketing Europe from 2019, where he led the digital transformation of the automotive manufacturer in Europe. Before that, he was department manager...
