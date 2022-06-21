ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Broadway Lifts Masks Mandate in July

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in July, mask-wearing at all 41 Broadway theaters will be optional, the Broadway League announced Tuesday. The announcement comes as COVID rates have begun to decline in the five boroughs. Mandates continue to be in place on mass transit such as subways and buses. More from Variety. Corey...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

