Broadway Lifts Masks Mandate in July

Jaws, the Steven Spielberg-directed blockbuster that terrified generations of beach goers, hit theaters 47 years ago today. Jaws has a staggering 98% Rotten Tomatoes score and ranks 56 on the AFI, “100 Years…100 Movies” list. The film follows a police chief (Roy Scheider) hunting a killer great white shark. Chief Brody is aided by a young marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Robert Shaw). Expert editing, direction, and score augment this terrific cast, leading to near cinematic perfection. The film was followed by three sequels and an impossible amount of copycats. It has been a basic cable television mainstay for decades, leaving boomers to zoomers afraid to go in the water.
Comments / 0