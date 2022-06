FedEx Corp. and FourKites formed a strategic alliance and developed FourKites X, a new end-to-end supply chain intelligence platform. “This is an exciting collaboration between two industry leaders and innovators coming together to unlock new opportunities for our customers,” says Sriram Krishnasamy, CEO, FedEx Dataworks. “If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that companies need to work together in order to work smarter and faster. Our collaboration with FourKites creates a data ecosystem that will deliver a new level of predictability and visibility to help businesses build smarter supply chains in today’s unpredictable and complex business environment.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO