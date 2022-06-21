ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

There’s a 10-Foot, 460-Pound Great White Shark Swimming Off the Coast of Maine

 2 days ago
There's an inevitable truth that Maine is facing with a warming Atlantic Ocean, and it has nothing to do with lobsters. Instead, that reality is great white sharks swimming in waters closer to the coast as they search for food. According to the Bangor Daily News, it's still considered a rarity...

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

