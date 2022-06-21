SLO County Nonprofit Announces New Family Planning Locator

With locations in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, the Clinics are part of a network of family planning clinics

SLO COUNTY — The Center for Health and Prevention Clinics, a program of CAPSLO, provides free to low-cost family planning services and reproductive/sexual health services to men, women, teen, and undocumented individuals. With locations in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, the Clinics are part of a network of family planning clinics delivering the highest national standards of care to clients across 50 states.

The Clinics provide essential preventative health services and education. These services include; HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and PEP, breast, cervical, and testicular cancer screening, and screening for smoking, drug and alcohol use, mental health, and intimate partner violence. All methods of birth control, pregnancy testing and counseling, STI testing and treatment, HIV and Hep C testing and counseling, colposcopy, cryotherapy and menopausal services are also available. These services are voluntary, confidential, and provided regardless of one’s ability to pay. For many clients, these clinics are their only ongoing source of healthcare. The clinics are ADA accessible and have bilingual/bicultural staff.

The Family Planning Clinic Locator can be found at opa-fpclinicdb.hhs.gov/ to help people find services in their area.

For those with a website, a locator widget is available at opa-fpclinicdb.hhs.gov/host-this-tool

About Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) has been San Luis Obispo County’s federally-designated community action agency since 1965. Each year the agency provides services to over 28,000 individuals in 11 California counties, providing a range of services that help low-income individuals increase their economic stability and level of self-sufficiency. For more information, visit capslo.org or call (805) 544-4355