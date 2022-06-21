Eleven uses her powers against Vecna in trailer for Stranger Things' two-part season four finale: 'My friends need me'

WARNING SEASON FOUR SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jane 'Eleven' Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) could be seen using her newly-regained powers while inside the Creel House in the trailer for Stranger Things two-part season four finale, which drops July 1 on Netflix.

The Creel House was the former residence of sentient creature Vecna aka Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), who murdered his mother and sister in 1959 and was the first patient of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).

At the end of the seventh episode, Eleven banished the patient-turned-orderly to the Upside Down after a psychokinetic stand-off in the 'rainbow room' of Hawkins Laboratory - transforming him into Vecna.

Eleven versus Vecna! Jane 'Eleven' Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) could be seen using her newly-regained powers while inside the Creel House in the trailer for Stranger Things two-part season four finale, which drops July 1 on Netflix

Fans can now expect an epic showdown between the gifted pair, which might involve Henry's father - Pennhurst Asylum patient Victor Creel (Robert Englund) - who doesn't realize his son is still alive.

'It is over. Now I just want you to watch. Your friends have lost,' Vecna seemingly taunts Eleven.

In the new two-minute preview, Dr. Brenner is overheard telling Eleven: 'I know you're frightened. You're terribly frightened by what you've seen. But I'm not going to lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall.'

Eleven replied: 'My friends need me.'

Setting of the stand-off: The Creel House was the former residence of sentient creature Vecna aka Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), who murdered his mother and sister in 1959 and was the first patient of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine)

001 vs. 011: At the end of the seventh episode, Eleven banished the patient-turned-orderly to the Upside Down after a psychokinetic stand-off in the 'rainbow room' of Hawkins Laboratory - transforming him into Vecna

Breaking him out? Fans can now expect an epic showdown between the gifted pair, which might involve Henry's father - Pennhurst Asylum patient Victor Creel (Robert Englund) - who doesn't realize his son is still alive

Vecna seemingly taunts Eleven: 'It is over. Now I just want you to watch. Your friends have lost'

Dr. Brenner warned: 'You're not ready.'

Back in the fictional Indiana town Hawkins, Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) tells her pal Steve Harrington (Joe Keery): 'I have this terrible feeling, it might not work out for us this time.'

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) could be seen embracing his big brother Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), perhaps over revealing his long-rumored homosexuality.

In the new two-minute preview, Dr. Brenner is overheard telling Eleven: 'I know you're frightened. You're terribly frightened by what you've seen. But I'm not going to lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall'

Eleven replied: 'My friends need me'

Dr. Brenner warned: 'You're not ready'

'It's not going to stop not until he's taken everyone,' Will said of Vecna.

Elsewhere, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) could be seen finally standing up to his D&D-hating, basketball captain Patrick McKinney (Myles Truit) in a fist fight.

Hellfire Club leader and Corroded Coffin frontman Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) retrieved his electric guitar from his trailer in the Upside Down.

Back in the fictional Indiana town Hawkins, Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) tells her pal Steve Harrington (Joe Keery): 'I have this terrible feeling, it might not work out for us this time'

Sibling support: Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) could be seen embracing his big brother Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), perhaps over revealing his long-rumored homosexuality

Will said of Vecna: 'It's not going to stop not until he's taken everyone'

In the trailer released back on April 12, Eddie could be seen shredding said guitar on what appeared to be the roof of the Creel House in the Upside Down.

Back at the Russian prison in Kamchatka - Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) stare at an ominous black swirling cloud encased in glass.

At some point, Murray uses a flame thrower while Hopper is seen wielding a rifle inside the prison, which has a couple demogorgons on the loose.

Finally! Elsewhere, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) could be seen finally standing up to his D&D-hating, basketball captain Patrick McKinney (Myles Truit) in a fist fight

'Let's do it!' Hellfire Club leader and Corroded Coffin frontman Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) retrieved his electric guitar from his trailer in the Upside Down

Running up that hill: In the trailer released back on April 12, Eddie could be seen shredding said guitar on what appeared to be the roof of the Creel House in the Upside Down

And much ado was made over the casting of Anne with an E star Amybeth McNulty as band nerd Vickie, however, she's only appeared in one scene in the first episode thus far.

'Vickie plays a big role in events to come,' co-creators Matt & Ross Duffer teased a year ago.

The critically-acclaimed, binge-watching favorite's eighth chapter titled 'Papa' has a running time of 51 minutes while chapter nine titled 'The Piggyback' has a running time of two hours and 30 minutes.

Mind Flayer? Back at the Russian prison in Kamchatka - Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) stare at an ominous black swirling cloud encased in glass

Fighting back: At some point, Murray uses a flame thrower while Hopper is seen wielding a rifle inside the prison, which has a couple demogorgons on the loose

'Vickie plays a big role in events to come': And much ado was made over the casting of Anne with an E star Amybeth McNulty (R) as band nerd Vickie, however, she's only appeared in one scene in the first episode thus far

Last month, executive producer Shawn Levy said the 38-year-old filmmaking twins plan on 'sticking the landing' for the fifth and final season.

'We have phenomenal ideas for season five, and we don't want to stick around past the point where we see our path with clarity and confidence,' the 53-year-old Oscar nominee told THR.

'So, season five will no doubt be epic. It will be bittersweet for us to shoot and very bittersweet for audiences to watch. But hopefully, it's also deeply satisfying because as we all know, as fans of many other shows, there's few feelings as crummy as an unsatisfying ending - and there's no chance in hell that we are going to give our passionate, loyal fans anything less than a deeply satisfying close in the final chapter.'

Nearly four more hours! The critically-acclaimed, binge-watching favorite's eighth chapter titled 'Papa' has a running time of 51 minutes while chapter nine titled 'The Piggyback' has a running time of two hours and 30 minutes

'We have phenomenal ideas': Last month, executive producer Shawn Levy said the 38-year-old filmmaking twins plan on 'sticking the landing' for the fifth and final season