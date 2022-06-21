ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Eleven uses her powers against Vecna in trailer for Stranger Things' two-part season four finale: 'My friends need me'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

WARNING SEASON FOUR SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jane 'Eleven' Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) could be seen using her newly-regained powers while inside the Creel House in the trailer for Stranger Things two-part season four finale, which drops July 1 on Netflix.

The Creel House was the former residence of sentient creature Vecna aka Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), who murdered his mother and sister in 1959 and was the first patient of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).

At the end of the seventh episode, Eleven banished the patient-turned-orderly to the Upside Down after a psychokinetic stand-off in the 'rainbow room' of Hawkins Laboratory - transforming him into Vecna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zhIj_0gHT9dV800
Eleven versus Vecna! Jane 'Eleven' Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) could be seen using her newly-regained powers while inside the Creel House in the trailer for Stranger Things two-part season four finale, which drops July 1 on Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjz1c_0gHT9dV800

Fans can now expect an epic showdown between the gifted pair, which might involve Henry's father - Pennhurst Asylum patient Victor Creel (Robert Englund) - who doesn't realize his son is still alive.

'It is over. Now I just want you to watch. Your friends have lost,' Vecna seemingly taunts Eleven.

In the new two-minute preview, Dr. Brenner is overheard telling Eleven: 'I know you're frightened. You're terribly frightened by what you've seen. But I'm not going to lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall.'

Eleven replied: 'My friends need me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guEE5_0gHT9dV800
Setting of the stand-off: The Creel House was the former residence of sentient creature Vecna aka Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), who murdered his mother and sister in 1959 and was the first patient of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGJ6i_0gHT9dV800
001 vs. 011: At the end of the seventh episode, Eleven banished the patient-turned-orderly to the Upside Down after a psychokinetic stand-off in the 'rainbow room' of Hawkins Laboratory - transforming him into Vecna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8DG8_0gHT9dV800
Breaking him out? Fans can now expect an epic showdown between the gifted pair, which might involve Henry's father - Pennhurst Asylum patient Victor Creel (Robert Englund) - who doesn't realize his son is still alive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7zIN_0gHT9dV800
Vecna seemingly taunts Eleven: 'It is over. Now I just want you to watch. Your friends have lost'

Dr. Brenner warned: 'You're not ready.'

Back in the fictional Indiana town Hawkins, Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) tells her pal Steve Harrington (Joe Keery): 'I have this terrible feeling, it might not work out for us this time.'

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) could be seen embracing his big brother Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), perhaps over revealing his long-rumored homosexuality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuXfv_0gHT9dV800
In the new two-minute preview, Dr. Brenner is overheard telling Eleven: 'I know you're frightened. You're terribly frightened by what you've seen. But I'm not going to lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZ4si_0gHT9dV800
Eleven replied: 'My friends need me'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3DlD_0gHT9dV800
Dr. Brenner warned: 'You're not ready'

'It's not going to stop not until he's taken everyone,' Will said of Vecna.

Elsewhere, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) could be seen finally standing up to his D&D-hating, basketball captain Patrick McKinney (Myles Truit) in a fist fight.

Hellfire Club leader and Corroded Coffin frontman Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) retrieved his electric guitar from his trailer in the Upside Down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2628lm_0gHT9dV800
Back in the fictional Indiana town Hawkins, Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) tells her pal Steve Harrington (Joe Keery): 'I have this terrible feeling, it might not work out for us this time'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrM2f_0gHT9dV800
Sibling support: Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) could be seen embracing his big brother Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), perhaps over revealing his long-rumored homosexuality
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcgVz_0gHT9dV800
Will said of Vecna: 'It's not going to stop not until he's taken everyone'

In the trailer released back on April 12, Eddie could be seen shredding said guitar on what appeared to be the roof of the Creel House in the Upside Down.

Back at the Russian prison in Kamchatka - Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) stare at an ominous black swirling cloud encased in glass.

At some point, Murray uses a flame thrower while Hopper is seen wielding a rifle inside the prison, which has a couple demogorgons on the loose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmbTf_0gHT9dV800
Finally! Elsewhere, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) could be seen finally standing up to his D&D-hating, basketball captain Patrick McKinney (Myles Truit) in a fist fight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYaDk_0gHT9dV800
'Let's do it!' Hellfire Club leader and Corroded Coffin frontman Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) retrieved his electric guitar from his trailer in the Upside Down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxEqU_0gHT9dV800
Running up that hill: In the trailer released back on April 12, Eddie could be seen shredding said guitar on what appeared to be the roof of the Creel House in the Upside Down

And much ado was made over the casting of Anne with an E star Amybeth McNulty as band nerd Vickie, however, she's only appeared in one scene in the first episode thus far.

'Vickie plays a big role in events to come,' co-creators Matt & Ross Duffer teased a year ago.

The critically-acclaimed, binge-watching favorite's eighth chapter titled 'Papa' has a running time of 51 minutes while chapter nine titled 'The Piggyback' has a running time of two hours and 30 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFUJz_0gHT9dV800
Mind Flayer? Back at the Russian prison in Kamchatka - Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) stare at an ominous black swirling cloud encased in glass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP9mV_0gHT9dV800
Fighting back: At some point, Murray uses a flame thrower while Hopper is seen wielding a rifle inside the prison, which has a couple demogorgons on the loose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUb2W_0gHT9dV800
'Vickie plays a big role in events to come': And much ado was made over the casting of Anne with an E star Amybeth McNulty (R) as band nerd Vickie, however, she's only appeared in one scene in the first episode thus far

Last month, executive producer Shawn Levy said the 38-year-old filmmaking twins plan on 'sticking the landing' for the fifth and final season.

'We have phenomenal ideas for season five, and we don't want to stick around past the point where we see our path with clarity and confidence,' the 53-year-old Oscar nominee told THR.

'So, season five will no doubt be epic. It will be bittersweet for us to shoot and very bittersweet for audiences to watch. But hopefully, it's also deeply satisfying because as we all know, as fans of many other shows, there's few feelings as crummy as an unsatisfying ending - and there's no chance in hell that we are going to give our passionate, loyal fans anything less than a deeply satisfying close in the final chapter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OOIx_0gHT9dV800
Nearly four more hours! The critically-acclaimed, binge-watching favorite's eighth chapter titled 'Papa' has a running time of 51 minutes while chapter nine titled 'The Piggyback' has a running time of two hours and 30 minutes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BalUT_0gHT9dV800
'We have phenomenal ideas': Last month, executive producer Shawn Levy said the 38-year-old filmmaking twins plan on 'sticking the landing' for the fifth and final season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urFWX_0gHT9dV800
The 53-year-old Oscar nominee told THR: 'So, season five will no doubt be epic. It will be bittersweet for us to shoot and very bittersweet for audiences to watch. But hopefully, it's also deeply satisfying because as we all know, as fans of many other shows, there's few feelings as crummy as an unsatisfying ending - and there's no chance in hell that we are going to give our passionate, loyal fans anything less than a deeply satisfying close in the final chapter'

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The First 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Is Here

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things on Day 4 of Geeked Week, and in preparation for the upcoming release of Season 4 Volume 2 on July 1, 2022, the streamer just released a sneak peek at what's to come. The new teaser previews the intense battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the mystery of the Upside Down continues.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Fans convinced something is wrong with Max in season finale teaser photos

Stranger Things has released teaser photos from the final episodes of season four volume two, and fans are convinced Max (Sadie Sink) is in danger.The first part of the latest season – released on 27 May – sees the group of friends split between California and Indiana. As the midwest crew battles Vecna, a new monster from the Upside Down, the West Coast group is in search of Eleven. After taking two lives, Vecna is on the prowl, ultimately choosing Max as its next victim. However, in a tense scene of survival, Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill”...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Campbell Bower
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Amybeth Mcnulty
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Charlie Heaton
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Stranger Things star's new movie

Stranger Things star Winona Ryder has a new movie coming out, and the trailer for it just dropped online. She stars in the new thriller Gone in the Night alongside Dermot Mulroney (The Purge), John Gallagher Jr (Westworld), Owen Teague (It Chapter Two), and Brianne Tju (Scream). It is directed by Eli Horowitz, the co-creator of Homecoming.
MOVIES
mycolumbuspower.com

It Might Not Work Out This Time In The Official ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer

If you’re waiting to see the culmination of ‘Stranger Things‘ like most of the world, the wait is almost over!. Our group of friends and new villain Vecna will return July 1. Yesterday (June 21), Netflix released the official trailer for Volume 2 of the critically acclaimed horror sci-fi series, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the final two gigantic episodes of the show’s penultimate season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Homosexuality#The Creel House#Netflix
epicstream.com

The Boys Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Amazon Prime renewed The Boys for a fourth season right in the middle of season three. The third season of The Boys premiered on June 3, 2022. As a new episode is released each week, the executives over at Amazon have already confirmed that a new season is on the way. With only the confirmation on hand, we have limited information about the upcoming season. Here is everything we know so far about The Boys season four.
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

No hope for Hawkins? Trailer for Stranger Things S4 Part 2 is pretty bleak

It was admittedly an odd creative decision to split the fourth season of Stranger Things into two unequal parts. While Part 1 (consisting of the first seven episodes) was a bit bloated, it nonetheless told a compelling story, set up some real stakes, and left viewers mulling over multiple cliffhangers. Fortunately, we don't have long to wait to see what happens next, and Netflix just dropped an exciting new trailer foreshadowing what we can expect from the final two episodes, each of which clocks in at well over an hour's run time. And things look pretty bleak for the Hawkins gang.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Stranger Things season 4 part 2’s trailer teases a showdown with Vecna

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 arrived on Netflix on a few weeks ago and the streaming company has given fans their best look yet at what’s to come for part 2. At the very end of episode 7, the finale of part 1, Netflix included a brief teaser trailer for season 4’s second part, but on Tuesday it released a full trailer for the episodes that are set to arrive on July 1.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters will star in new Netflix real estate reality show Buying Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky are set to star in their own reality show. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the new Netflix docusoap Buying Beverly Hills will center on the 51-year-old founder and CEO's real estate brokerage firm The Agency where Farrah, 33, and Alexia, 26 work as agents.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Toy Story Fans Accuse Pixar of 'Castrating' Buzz Lightyear for Replacing Tim Allen with Chris Evans

There is little doubt that people are already hyped up for the premiere of Lightyear since it's the first major Toy Story spin-off movie. However, it looks like some are still not happy about Chris Evans taking over as Buzz Lightyear. People are slamming Pixar and Disney for allegedly "castrating" the beloved character by replacing original voice actor Tim Allen with a younger actor!
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

431K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy