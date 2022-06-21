17-year-old Belleville girl who went missing back home safe

A Belleville teenager has been returned home safely, her sister said.

Kirsten Apponey said her sister , Breeanna D. Rauschkolb, 17, entered an unknown vehicle with a man the evening of June 12. After a brief phone conversation with her early that week, Apponey said she had not heard from her sister again as of June 16 and that all her social media accounts had been deleted.

However, Apponey posted on her Facebook page Sunday, June 19, her sister had returned home with the following message:

“Found. Breeanna has been located and brought home. Thank you to everyone who has shared her photo, reached out to help, and prayed for my sister and our family in this time. Please keep us in your thoughts as we navigate this next chapter.”

Rauschkolb is a recent Belleville West graduate .