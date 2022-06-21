ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

17-year-old Belleville girl who went missing back home safe

By Garen Vartanian
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CzeX_0gHT8mTs00

A Belleville teenager has been returned home safely, her sister said.

Kirsten Apponey said her sister , Breeanna D. Rauschkolb, 17, entered an unknown vehicle with a man the evening of June 12. After a brief phone conversation with her early that week, Apponey said she had not heard from her sister again as of June 16 and that all her social media accounts had been deleted.

However, Apponey posted on her Facebook page Sunday, June 19, her sister had returned home with the following message:

“Found. Breeanna has been located and brought home. Thank you to everyone who has shared her photo, reached out to help, and prayed for my sister and our family in this time. Please keep us in your thoughts as we navigate this next chapter.”

Rauschkolb is a recent Belleville West graduate .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

1 victim rushed to hospital after apartment shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in North City. Police received a call around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of N. 15th St. Reports say two men were allegedly being followed by a red sedan while coming back from a nightclub downtown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Stolen Collinsville police vehicle recovered

COLLINSVILLE — A Collinsville Police car, stolen shortly after midnight Tuesday, has been recovered but the thief and a police shotgun are still at large. An Illinois State Police broadcast indicated the police car was recovered in Spanish Lake, Missouri. A shotgun was missing from the car, and police indicated the suspect may be in need of medical intervention.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Suspect steals police car in Collinsville

A suspect remains at large after stealing a police car overnight in Collinsville. The person, described as a white male, was picked up at a convenience store on IL 157 around midnight. At some point he wound up behind the wheel of the police car, fleeing the scene. According to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belleville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, IL
FOX 2

Endangered person advisory issued for woman missing from day program

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory was issued Thursday morning for a 26-year-old woman. Authorities said Natalie Vivian left the Crestwood Health Care Center located at 11400 Mehl Avenue in Florissant Wednesday at 8:57 a.m. in a white Ford transit van owned by a day program called Places for People. She is […]
FLORISSANT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KMOV

1 killed in Bridgeton crash

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bridgeton. The three-vehicle crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Lindbergh Blvd. and St. Charles Rock Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 that one person was killed in the crash. No...
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis robbery suspects considered armed and dangerous

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are looking for two people who held up a 61-year-old woman working as a parking attendant near Downtown St. Louis. They consider the suspects to be armed and dangerous. Officers were called to investigate a “hold up” at the intersection of South 7th and Lasalle Streets on Sunday, June 12 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in north St. Louis Tuesday evening. Police believe the shooting happened at about 7:50 p.m. near Bishop PL Scott and St. Louis avenues in the Greater Ville neighborhood. The teen is conscious and breathing. No further details were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against man after wife’s deadly fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against a man charged with domestic assault after his wife’s deadly fall in 2019. Bradley Jenkins, Allissa Martin’s husband, was initially arrested in connection to her death. Officials said she died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage. Charges against Jenkins […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Reward offered after man killed while sleeping in Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Hazelwood. The incident happened on June 17 at approximately 3 a.m. in the 7600 block of Hazelcrest. Police found Preston Jones, 20, dead inside an apartment. Investigators said he was shot through his bedroom window while sleeping.
HAZELWOOD, MO
The Telegraph

St. Louis man charged in Pontoon Beach burglaries

A St. Louis man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday relating to two April burglaries in Pontoon Beach. James Dunbar Jr., 18, was charged with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
204
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy