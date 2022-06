Produce vouchers are available for Bayonne low-income seniors that can be used at the local farmers’ market that opens every Tuesday. The vouchers are available through the Bayonne Office On Aging and the farmers’ market is open on Tuesdays between 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at West 23rd Street between DelMonte Drive and Broadway.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO