Bangor Police and DEEMI Search and Rescue are asking for the public's help in their quest to find a missing Dorothea Dix patient. Graham Lacher was a patient at the psychiatric hospital when he disappeared earlier this month. Police and others have been looking for him ever since. Graham Lacher is a white male, 5'11", about 265 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray/green Carhartt pants, and an orange knit hat. Officials say he suffers from mental illness and tends to shy away from people.

3 DAYS AGO