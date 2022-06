HAMLET — Mildred Teal Jones, 102, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham, with a viewing at 12:30 prior to the service.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 1-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.