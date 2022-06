Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. I am from a very conservative, rural part of California in the San Joaquin Valley, and the town I grew up in was predominantly immigrants—very traditionally Mexican and very traditionally Catholic—and in the 70s, the community had a very hetero vibe. Slurs were prevalent throughout my daily life, so I didn’t really identify as being homosexual because it was so taboo. I just thought to myself, Alright—there’s something very different about me that cannot be revealed to anyone. I isolated myself from my culture and those around me, and in the long run, as much as there was pain associated with that, it really helped me to become who I am. I think if I had grown up in a more queer-accepting world like the one we have today—which is wonderful—I don’t know if my own queer identity would be such a part of my work.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO