Last Week in Natchez: June 13 to June 20, 2022

By Hunter Cloud
Natchez Democrat
 2 days ago

KNOE TV8

State of Emergency declared for Ferriday

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The town of Ferriday is now under a State of Emergency. According to the Ferriday Police Department, the mayor and Board of Alderpersons met on Wednesday to declare the State of Emergency due to the town’s ongoing water problems. An equipment failure at the water...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

MDWFP places Claiborne County in CWD Management Zone

SARDIS — Russ Walsh, chief of wildlife with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, had a few updates on Chronic Wasting Disease at Wednesday’s June 2022 Commission meeting. MDWFP added four new counties to the CWD management zone, and the commission voted to amend the CWD management plan.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man convicted in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man accused of killing off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris was convicted in the case. Damion Whittley was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Prosecutors said he will serve 30 years with no parole eligibility. On August 7, 2020, the body […]
NATCHEZ, MS
KNOE TV8

Ferriday residents face another night without water

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Repairs to the water system in Ferriday are continuing Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, and police are warning residents that they could be without water for another night. The Ferriday Police Department said, “JCP is continuing to work on the needed repair at the water plant....
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Cemetery landscaping goes on under heat advisory

NATCHEZ — “When you start one side the other side grows,” said Willie Davis. Being ahead of schedule actually puts you behind schedule, he explained. There are 110 acres of grass at the historic Natchez City Cemetery that need to be cut, and eight people on the team.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Janie Ward

May 8, 1915 – May 20, 2022. NATCHEZ – Memorial Services for Janie Ward, 107, of Natchez, who died May 20, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Juneteenth armed march goes off without a hitch in downtown Natchez

NATCHEZ — Natchez and Adams County’s two top law enforcement officials say a Juneteenth march through downtown Natchez by out-of-town armed gun club members “went off without a hitch.”. About 75 people from Texas, Florida and other areas joined Nick Bezzel of the Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt Gun...
AL.com

200 years of history unearthed at former Natchez slave quarters

NATCHEZ, Miss. — Two hundred years of history has been unearthed at Concord Quarters, an 1820′s original slave quarters in Natchez. Below a garden fence wrapped in vines and buds of fuchsia, wrought iron hides in the dirt. It could be the structural support for a brick extension built in 1819 off of the main plantation house.
Natchez Democrat

Dale Stewart

Funeral Services for Dale Stewart, 67, of Natchez, MS, who died June 19, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Mark #2 Baptist Church with Pastor K. E. Stanton, officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bateaste...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Second suspect arrested in Washington Baptist Church burglary

NATCHEZ — The second suspect in a church burglary is now in custody. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies found and arrested 35-year-old Kevin Paul Martin just before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening after he had been on the run since the break-in at the church more than two weeks ago.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Missing person alert issued for 20-year-old woman

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for 20-year-old Akayla Asia Miller. Miller is described as being 5 feet, four inches tall and weighs 124 pounds. She was last seen in Natchez wearing a long dress with blue ribbon and tassels on the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Closing Ceremonies: NAGSL awards scholarships at season’s end

NATCHEZ — Softball season is over in the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball League, and the league presented scholarships to Brooke Collier, Rebecca Ratcliff and Taelor Magee this next year. Collier, an Adams County Christian School graduate, will major in pre-law at Mississippi State University and with a minor in criminology....
Natchez Democrat

County seeks meeting with city over unresolved police, fire dispatching issue

NATCHEZ — Adams County Board of Supervisors asked for a joint meeting with the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen to discuss the future of the joint E-911 Center. The county has been looking for a new location to house the center, which right now operates from offices in the basement of the Adams County Jail.
WJTV 12

Port Gibson man killed in crash on Highway 18

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash that killed a Port Gibson man. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 on Highway 18 in Hinds County. According to MHP, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by 47-year-old Marlon T. McDonald, was traveling east on Highway […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: June 23, 2022

This weather may be as close to experiencing a crawfish boil from the crawfish’s point of view you will ever get. Its boiling hot. Thursday is forecast to be sunny and hot with a heat index of 104. The high for Thursday is 98 and the low is 75. There will be a NNW wind at 5 mph which could provide some relief, maybe. Friday will be about the same temperatures.
NATCHEZ, MS
WAPT

Woman cleared in death of stepdaughter speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. — A woman once accused of killing her stepdaughter took to Facebook to talk about her retrial. T'Kia Bevily and her husband, Morris Bevily, were accused in the October 2017 death of his daughter, 14-month-0ld Jurayah Smith. In January 2021, T'Kia Bevily was found guilty of capital...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS

