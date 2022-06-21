Last Week in Natchez: June 13 to June 20, 2022

This weather may be as close to experiencing a crawfish boil from the crawfish’s point of view you will ever get. Its boiling hot. Thursday is forecast to be sunny and hot with a heat index of 104. The high for Thursday is 98 and the low is 75. There will be a NNW wind at 5 mph which could provide some relief, maybe. Friday will be about the same temperatures.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO