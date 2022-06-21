Last Week in Natchez: June 13 to June 20, 2022

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The town of Ferriday is now under a State of Emergency. According to the Ferriday Police Department, the mayor and Board of Alderpersons met on Wednesday to declare the State of Emergency due to the town’s ongoing water problems. An equipment failure at the water...
SARDIS — Russ Walsh, chief of wildlife with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, had a few updates on Chronic Wasting Disease at Wednesday’s June 2022 Commission meeting. MDWFP added four new counties to the CWD management zone, and the commission voted to amend the CWD management plan.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man accused of killing off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris was convicted in the case. Damion Whittley was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Prosecutors said he will serve 30 years with no parole eligibility. On August 7, 2020, the body […]
Two additional people have been sentenced for their role in the 2020 death of an off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrolman. Treyon Washington and CDarrius Norman both pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. Judge Tomika Irving sentenced Washington to 20 years, with 15 suspended. Norman was sentenced to 20 years, with...
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Repairs to the water system in Ferriday are continuing Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, and police are warning residents that they could be without water for another night. The Ferriday Police Department said, “JCP is continuing to work on the needed repair at the water plant....
NATCHEZ — “When you start one side the other side grows,” said Willie Davis. Being ahead of schedule actually puts you behind schedule, he explained. There are 110 acres of grass at the historic Natchez City Cemetery that need to be cut, and eight people on the team.
May 8, 1915 – May 20, 2022. NATCHEZ – Memorial Services for Janie Ward, 107, of Natchez, who died May 20, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
NATCHEZ — Natchez and Adams County’s two top law enforcement officials say a Juneteenth march through downtown Natchez by out-of-town armed gun club members “went off without a hitch.”. About 75 people from Texas, Florida and other areas joined Nick Bezzel of the Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt Gun...
NATCHEZ, Miss. — Two hundred years of history has been unearthed at Concord Quarters, an 1820′s original slave quarters in Natchez. Below a garden fence wrapped in vines and buds of fuchsia, wrought iron hides in the dirt. It could be the structural support for a brick extension built in 1819 off of the main plantation house.
Funeral Services for Dale Stewart, 67, of Natchez, MS, who died June 19, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Mark #2 Baptist Church with Pastor K. E. Stanton, officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bateaste...
NATCHEZ — The second suspect in a church burglary is now in custody. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies found and arrested 35-year-old Kevin Paul Martin just before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening after he had been on the run since the break-in at the church more than two weeks ago.
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for 20-year-old Akayla Asia Miller. Miller is described as being 5 feet, four inches tall and weighs 124 pounds. She was last seen in Natchez wearing a long dress with blue ribbon and tassels on the...
NATCHEZ — Softball season is over in the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball League, and the league presented scholarships to Brooke Collier, Rebecca Ratcliff and Taelor Magee this next year. Collier, an Adams County Christian School graduate, will major in pre-law at Mississippi State University and with a minor in criminology....
NATCHEZ — Adams County Board of Supervisors asked for a joint meeting with the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen to discuss the future of the joint E-911 Center. The county has been looking for a new location to house the center, which right now operates from offices in the basement of the Adams County Jail.
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash that killed a Port Gibson man. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 on Highway 18 in Hinds County. According to MHP, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by 47-year-old Marlon T. McDonald, was traveling east on Highway […]
This weather may be as close to experiencing a crawfish boil from the crawfish’s point of view you will ever get. Its boiling hot. Thursday is forecast to be sunny and hot with a heat index of 104. The high for Thursday is 98 and the low is 75. There will be a NNW wind at 5 mph which could provide some relief, maybe. Friday will be about the same temperatures.
NATCHEZ — A suspect in a June 7 church burglary was found hiding under a bed at the Red Carpet Inn in Natchez on Friday afternoon. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said 35-year-old Mark Sturdivant apparently crawled into the tight space of the hotel room bed to avoid capture.
Bernadette Wilson, 64, who was formerly the chief of police at Alcorn State University in Lorman, was struck by a car while walking and killed this morning on Cannonsburg Road in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said the accident happened before daybreak. The driver that struck her called...
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman once accused of killing her stepdaughter took to Facebook to talk about her retrial. T'Kia Bevily and her husband, Morris Bevily, were accused in the October 2017 death of his daughter, 14-month-0ld Jurayah Smith. In January 2021, T'Kia Bevily was found guilty of capital...
A man accused of kidnapping two hikers at gunpoint on Friday had a mattress with blankets and pillows, handcuffs, plastic flex cuffs, and binoculars in his vehicle when he was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges.
