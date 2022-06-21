ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WalletHub ranks states by patriotism—WV results may surprise you

By Alexandra Weaver
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As Independence Day nears, WalletHub released a study ranking states by their levels of patriotism, and West Virginia’s results may surprise you.

The financial outlet’s list was topped by Alaska, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota and Oregon, while the bottom five included Massachusetts, Florida, Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas. West Virginia was just outside the bottom 10 at number 40.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub also broke down its methodology for the study. Like in past studies, there were two main categories used to rank states that were broken down into smaller categories. Those categories were military engagement, worth 25 total points, and civic engagement, worth 75 total points.

RELATED: Our pleasure—things invented in West Virginia

Military engagement was broken into “Average Military Enlistees (with no prior service) per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2014 & 2019”, “Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults”, “Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults” and “Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves”.

Civic engagement was broken into “Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election”, “Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections”, “Volunteer Rate”, “Volunteer Hours per Resident”, “AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita”, “Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita”, “Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population”, “Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations” and “U.S. History/Civics Education Requirement”.

WalletHub graded each metric on a scale of 100 points, with 100 representing the highest level of patriotism, then used a weighted average across all metrics to calculate an overall score that was used to rank the states.

West Virginia ranked 34 in military engagement and 36 in civic engagement. It was also the second-lowest in the percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 Presidential Election.

One of the study’s conclusions is that blue states are more patriotic than red states—with an average rank of 24.92 versus 26.08.

States were designated as red or blue based on how they voted in the 2020 election —a year where historically swing states like Virginia, which ranked third on WalletHub’s list, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin voted blue, and where historically red states like Georgia and Arizona voted blue.

C lick here to see the full study.

WVNS

WVU football unveils Country Roads uniform

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football program revealed a surprise treat on West Virginia Day. The team released this teaser video for its new Nike Country Roads Uniform, which players will wear Sept. 1 when WVU takes on Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. This new look showcases some distinct differences from West Virginia’s normal football […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

WV leaders mourn the 6 killed in Logan County helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Leaders from Logan County and across the state are reacting and expressing their condolences after six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 near Route 17 in Logan County, killing the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Our pleasure—things invented in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With West Virginia’s 159th birthday Monday, we had to take a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly The Pepperoni Roll – first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could eat […]
POLITICS
