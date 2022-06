The Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance (the Alliance) has released the 2022 Kings and Tulare County Point in Time Report. The Point in Time (PIT) is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people who meet the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) definition of homeless. It is conducted every year in the last 10 days of January and is a requirement of all regions applying for federal funds. Data collected during the PIT count is used by the Alliance and partner agencies to better understand the issues associated with homelessness including causes, service gaps, unmet housing needs, and homeless trends.

