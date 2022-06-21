ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

New Information On Serrano Road Fire

By B.J. Hansen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonroa, CA– Additional information has been released about a house fire in which a man was rescued in the 19000 block of Serrano Road in east Sonora this past week. It happened on Thursday at 2pm. Agencies who responded included Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire, City of Sonora Fire, Tuolumne County...

mymotherlode.com

Update: RVs Destroyed In East Sonora Fire

Update at 10:15am: All of the road closures from the fire near Mono Way and Serrano Road have been lifted and the fire is fully contained. CAL Fire/Tuolumne County Fire Assistant Chief Andy Murphy reports that two RVs were destroyed and two other vehicles were partially damaged. The fire also burned about 1/4 acre of vegetation. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Several Small Fires In Tuolumne County

Update at 4:25 p.m.: A new fire that ignited in the Groveland area near 2nd Garotte Road, west of Old Highway 120, has been dubbed the Garotte Fire. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, all three fires, including those in Jamestown and Chinese Camp, have been contained. They began shortly after the stormy weather blew through Tuolumne County. The Twist Fire in the 14800 block of Twist Road in Jamestown was contained to a quarter of an acre and a single tree also caught on fire. In Chinse Camp, the Shawmut Fire on Shawmut Road off Highway 49 was extinguished at a 20′ by 20′ spot. The Garrotte Fire was also contained at that size. Regarding a fire reported along Jacksonville Road, Kilgore said crews were unable to locate that blaze.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Amphibious Plane That Overturned During Takeoff At New Melones Lake Recovered By Crews

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews have recovered the amphibious plane that overturned during takeoff at New Melones Lake earlier in June. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed during takeoff back on June 11. Recovery efforts on Monday. (Credit: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office) Rescuers found the pilot uninjured on top of the plane in the lake. However, while the plane was being towed, the craft started to take on water and recovery efforts were stopped. Deputies with the Tuolumne County Sheriff Boating Unit, along with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Boating Unit, went back out to the lake on Monday to get the craft out of the water. The sheriff’s office says, this time, the operation was successful.  
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Help Catch A Suspected Bike Thief

Columbia, CA — Check out this security camera photo of the suspected bicycle thief in the image box and if you recognize the man, call Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials. The bike is electric, and investigators say it is worth more than $1,000. It was taken from outside the Dollar General store on Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia on Tuesday. There are reports that the bicycle has been recovered and returned to its owner.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Search For Missing Woman In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA – The public’s help is being sought to find a missing woman who was last known to be in Mariposa County. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lee Pullins, is from Ahwahnee in Madera County. She was last known to be in Mariposa County on Wednesday, June 15th, when she told family members she was on Stumpfield Mountain Road, off Highway 49, between the communities of Bootjack and Nipinnawasee.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mariposa County Vegetation Fire Grows To 20 Acres

Mariposa County, CA – Ground crews remain on the scene of a vegetation fire in Mariposa County that broke out this morning near Lake McClure and was called contained by CAL Fire at this hour. CAL Fire has named it the Bear Fire. The flames ignited in some grass...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Local Fire Chief Andrew Murphy Retiring

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is bidding farewell to an influential local fire leader. The board of supervisors this week gave a Certificate of Appreciation to Andrew Murphy for his decades of work in the fire service, including the most recent four in Tuolumne County, serving as the Assistant Chief of the Tuolumne County Fire Department, along with same role with the Groveland Community Services District Fire Department and CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 108/49 [Jamestown, CA]

Eastbound Lane Blocked after Traffic Accident near Rawhide Road. The accident happened along Highway 108/49 near Rawhide Road around 10:20 a.m., on June 21st, where two vehicles collided for reasons currently unknown. Upon arrival, paramedics located three people who sustained injuries from the crash. Meanwhile, the collision resulted in the...
JAMESTOWN, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 59 [Merced County, CA]

Four-Vehicle Accident near Furtado Road Left Several Hurt, Two Dead. The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near Furtado Road, according to Merced County Authorities. Furthermore, the initial investigations revealed that a semi-truck veered into the lane of the three vehicles, causing a collision along the highway.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne Shooting Investigation Underway

Tuolumne, CA – Gunfire rang out yesterday afternoon in the area of Cherokee Road near Nonies Road in Tuolumne, prompting a flood of calls to 911. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch received multiple calls on Tuesday, June 21st, around 1:25 p.m. One caller reported hearing a gunshot and then seeing people running from the scene. Another call came in from a passerby who reported they were flagged down by a man bleeding and asking for help.
TUOLUMNE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Vehicle Crash on Patterson Pass Road [Tracy, CA]

Traffic Accident on Schulte Road Left One Fatality. The accident happened on Patterson Pass Road and Schulte Road around 4:37 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, Tracy Authorities stated a car lost control and struck a parked semi-truck for unknown reasons. Upon arrival, the responding officials discovered two people inside the...
TRACY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire Quickly Contained In Burson

Burson, CA — A quarter-acre vegetation fire, caused by a crew cutting pipe, was quickly contained this morning. Mop-up is still underway at the Dosa Ranch on Carol Lane in Burson. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the quick work prevented it from spreading and becoming a significant event. A citation was issued by CAL Fire.
BURSON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Cause Revealed For Miles Road Vegetation Fire

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters from Jenny Lind, Valley Springs, and CalFire responded to a vegetation fire on Miles Road this afternoon in Jenny Lind. A small fire was extinguished by the homeowner prior to the arrival of fire personnel. The cause of the fire was determined to have started by a weed trimmer that struck a rock and created a spark that ignited vegetation. While this fire was small, fire personnel wish to remind the public that in dry conditions weed trimmers and mowers will start fires in dry grass.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

UPDATE: Reported Fire On Fortuna Mine Road

Update at 1:40 p.m.: The fire has been contained with no evacuations at this time. Law enforcement requests people continue to avoid the area as emergency crews will be working throughout the afternoon mopping up. Update at 1:30 p.m.: Fire crews are on the scene of what we know now...
SONORA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Big Rig Crash on I-205 and Grant Line Road

Officials in Tracy reported a big rig crash on I-205 on the morning of Thursday, June 23, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:20 a.m. on westbound Interstate 205 at the Grant Line Road onramp. Details on the Big Rig Crash on I-205 in Tracy. The California Highway...
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving Big Rig in Merced County

Officials in Merced County reported a fatal big rig crash on State Route 59 on the morning of June 21, 2022. The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. on SR-59 at Furtado Road. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on State Route 59. The California Highway Patrol indicated that...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Hit-and-Run Crash on Cedar Avenue in Modesto

Officials in Modesto reported a hit-and-run accident with injuries on Cedar Avenue on the morning of Saturday, June 18, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Cedar Avenue and High Street, according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident on Cedar Avenue. A preliminary report...
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Crash Impacts Traffic In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — Two vehicles are involved in a crash on Highway 108/49 near Rawhide Road. Three people have reported minor injuries, and an ambulance is responding to the scene. The crash is blocking the eastbound lane. Be prepared for activity in the area. Written by BJ Hansen. Sign...
JAMESTOWN, CA

