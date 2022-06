The Orcs from the Lord of the Rings trilogy have got to be some of the most terrifying creatures in movie history. It’s just impossible to not appreciate the stellar make-up and practical effects Peter Jackson enforced for his original trilogy. That’s precisely what attached us to this hideous race of monstrous creatures. That worked for the first trilogy, but as we all remember, The Hobbit trilogy changed things up a bit. And as I recall, most Lord of the Rings fans didn’t appreciate the CGI extravaganza that trilogy turned the Orcs into. Honestly, they all felt like cartoons. And let’s not even talk about the animated Legolas. But what the heck, let’s throw it out there. The Hobbit trilogy went overboard with the CGI and it was a total far cry from the work Jackson did in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

