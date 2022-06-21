ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Ohio man sentenced to 30 years for molesting child in Lee County

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXD56_0gHT3YgH00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio man was sentenced to 30 years after he was found guilty of molesting a child in March 2021.

A jury found Jeffrey Lynn Ross guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years of age following a two-day trial in Lee County.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and designated a sexual predator, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Ross was arrested in March 2021 by the Cape Coral Police Department after a victim came forward and reported that they had been sexually abused.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police arrest aunt of missing children

Fort Myers police arrested Iris Barrios Ozorio, 34, the aunt of two missing Fort Myers children. According to FMPD, Ozorio will be charged with interference with custody and providing false information to law enforcement during an investigation. Evelin Sanchez-Rojas is accused of interfering with the custody of 2-month-old Genesis Barrios...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of I-75 road rage shooting

A Cape Coral man is in custody facing multiple felony charges after detectives say he shot into an occupied vehicle on I-75 in Collier County during a road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon. Thomas Vincent Yanoti III, 61, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral mother in court Wednesday, accused of starving child to death

A Cape Coral mother accused of starving one of her children to death and neglecting the others began her trial Wednesday morning. Sheila and Ryan O’Leary, 38 and 33, are accused of starving their 18-month-old son to death and neglecting their other three children, causing one to have to get surgery because her teeth were so rotten. They were ages 3, 5, and 11 years old at the time of the arrest in November 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Ross, OH
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 22

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida Man Accused of Shoplifting $12K in Merchandise in Lancaster

>Florida Man Accused of Shoplifting $12K in Merchandise in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- A man from North Miami, Florida is in jail in Lancaster County for allegedly stealing 12-thousand dollars' worth of goods from a local store. Police were called to the Ross Dress for Less store in Lancaster last week for a report of shoplifting in progress. Employees told them a man had stolen many items and drove off in a blue Volvo. The car was later stopped and 44-year-old Nelson Mirabal Rodriguez was taken into custody. He faces two felony charges related to retail theft.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lynn
blackchronicle.com

Florida Trooper saved by passersby during violent traffic stop

FLORIDA — A Florida Highway Patrol officer was rescued by a number of passersby after he was punched within the face during a traffic stop. Dash digital camera video despatched in by the FHP confirmed the scuffle between the trooper and 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez Delgado. Troopers mentioned he was...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL nurse sentenced to 2 years in prison for filing false tax returns

A registered nurse from Southwest Florida was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for filing three years of false tax returns. According to court documents, Jennifer Hansen was employed by a medical examination company to evaluate individuals who were seeking life insurance policies. In that role, she earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in income during the years 2016, 2017 and 2018, all of which she intentionally omitted from her federal income tax returns. Through her false returns, Hansen caused a tax loss to the U.S. of $257,830.44. The Court ordered her to make full restitution to the IRS in that amount.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
98online.com

Florida man dressed as cow among several arrested in drug house bust

(WSVN) – Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC 2

Shots fired in road rage incident on I-75 and near Immokalee Rd in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after shots were fired during a road rage incident near I-75 and Immokalee Road in North Naples Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Around 3:06 p.m. deputies responded to the intersection after initial reports indicated that gunshots were fired during the incident, according to...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy