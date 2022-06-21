ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WATCH: Small businesses feel strain of rising prices and inflation

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzvIO_0gHT3O6F00

T his year’s inflation surge amid rising prices is causing many people to rethink their spending, especially about more expensive home repairs, thus affecting small business owners.

Inflation in the United States is sitting at around 8.6% year-over-year, the highest it has been in 40 years. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the economy would not see a reduction in inflation without a recession occurring.


Small business owners told Fox & Friends Tuesday that customers are opting not to complete jobs or are looking to finance them in previously unforeseen ways.

“People are starting to decide: Fix your air condition, buy gas, or buy groceries,” said Brandon Brown, the owner of Browns Heating & Air. “We’ve seen the increase in people financing, not only new systems but repairs for the first time. We joined with a finance company that will help them repair their systems but finance it as an option. But it’s definitely getting scary when 95 or 96 degrees around here in a heat wave and they can’t cool their house.”

Brown said he tries to find options besides financing for customers due to the high interest rates.

SAM’S CLUB SPARKS DEBATE WITH JULY 4 MEMBERSHIP DEAL OF $8

Ben Noffke, the president of Noffke Roofing, said people are opting to repair their roofs when a replacement would have typically been the choice.

“The cost of roofs is ... substantially climbing,” Noffke said. “Dating back to January of last year, the cost of the roof is up probably 50%, and we’re on a trend right now of the homeowners are saying, ‘I can’t afford the roof. I am more so just looking to repair it at this time.’”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Keith Troyer of Olentangy Maids also said that people are suspending services because finances are not stretching as far.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The Great Rent Squeeze: Landlords jacking up rent were the single largest factor in May’s red-hot inflation report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. The Consumer Price Index for May, the standard yardstick for measuring monthly inflation, was released on Friday, and it showed prices hitting yet another 40-year high. The CPI soared 8.6% over the last year, with the biggest price surges coming in fuel, food, and housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Social Security official: Benefits likely to rise 8% due to high inflation

An official with the Social Security Administration said seniors and others who rely on the benefits program are likely to receive a cost-of-living adjustment "closer to 8%" at the end of 2022 due to the current rate of inflation, which is the highest in four decades. That increase would represent...
BUSINESS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#S Club#Treasury#Fox Friends#Browns Heating Air#Noffke Roofing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
212K+
Followers
65K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy