ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Branson AquaPlex free swim day Wednesday June 22

By Jason Wert
bransontrilakesnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBranson Parks and Recreation is holding a Free Swim Day at the Branson AquaPlex on Wednesday, June 22, from noon until...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Snow in June? What you can do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Red, White and Blue Festival set for Friday, Saturday

For more than 20 years, the Twin Lakes Area has been home to one of the biggest family-friendly community festivals, and the tradition continues this weekend. The 22nd-annual Red, White and Blue Festival is set for Friday and Saturday with the majority of the activities on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Demolition Derby returning to Taney County Fairgrounds

Oklahoma Boy Promotions are returning to Forsyth this Saturday for the first Demolition Derby of 2022 at the Taney County Fairgrounds. The Saturday, June 25, event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for spectators are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 7 to 12 and free for ages 6 and under.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Lifestyle
Branson, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
bransontrilakesnews.com

Finding balance with Stand Up Paddle Yoga

Find balance with a unique exercising experience on Table Rock Lake. Ozarks SUP Yoga is a floating mobile yoga studio, which provides its clients several classes, workshops and retreats no matter the experience of the client. Their services combine the art of yoga with the tranquility of being on the lake with paddle boards, according to their website.
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Table Rock Art Guild Gallery moved to Branson West

A Branson West art gallery will soon celebrate its grand re-opening at a new location. The Table Rock Art Guild Gallery, which is a subsidiary of the Table Rock Art Guild (TRAG), was previously located at 11863 MO Highway 13 in Kimberling City. The gallery moved to its new location at the southwest intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13, inside Claybough Plaza in Branson West. The organization is hosting a grand reopening event and ribbon cutting with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 28. The community is invited to attend the event which will begin at 3:45 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by refreshments, giveaways and art demos, according to a press release from the chamber.
BRANSON WEST, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this twist on the popular Mexican street corn trend. * 4 cups cooked and cooled short noodles (penne, cavatappi, or bowtie would work) * 2/3 cup crumbled cojita or Mexican crumbling cheese. * 1/3 cup grated parmesan. * 2 tsp salt. * 1 tsp pepper.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Parks offering memorial bench and tree program

Branson area residents looking to create a lasting memorial to a loved one will have the opportunity to plant a tree or commission a memorial bench in one of the city’s parks. A Memorial Bench and Memorial Tree Program is being offered by the Branson Parks and Recreation Department.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation
race-day-live.com

Mendana heads to Marietta in search of a trifecta

2022 LIQUI MOLY FORMULA LIGHT SERIES PRESENTED BY BRANSON, MO. Over the weekend at Branson, MO, Mendana finished on the top step of the podium for the second time in 2022, and now has his sights set on a three-peat come July 9th & 10th in Marietta, Ohio. See the...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Appreciation event held for EMS and firefighters

The Taney County 100 Club held an appreciation event for local EMS workers and firefighters. On May 19, the club held the event to show the men and women who serve our area gratitude for all they do. Taney County 100 Club Chairman Cory Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News he knows from first hand experience, as a volunteer firefighter, how much events like this can help the day to day grind of the job.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
bransontrilakesnews.com

Parade of Lights celebrates Law Enforcement Week

A celebration of law enforcement in Branson continued Thursday, June 16, with the Parade of Lights on Branson Landing. Law enforcement agencies from around the region came together to cruise their patrol vehicles along the promenade at Branson Landing to celebrate National Law Enforcement Week in Branson. “It’s great to...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Sawyer Brown: Country music icons to headline Black Oak Amp on Friday

The Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe will once again play host to American Country Music Superstars Sawyer Brown as they return to the area on Friday, June 24, for the first time in years. The history of the historic music venue and the award-winning band goes back nearly 40 years.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield veterinarian shares how to keep your dogs safe from fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may buy fireworks on Monday, but some may wonder, how can the loud fireworks impact animals?. According to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, the division issues permits to more than 1,500 seasonal retailers to sell consumer fireworks to the public. These permit holders can legally sell to the public from June 20 to July 10.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How to get free baby formula in Springfield

Parents continue to struggle to find the baby formula they need to feed their families.It’s all due to a nationwide shortage.  One local nonprofit, Life360 Community Services, is stepping up to help Springfield parents. Monday, they held a formula giveaway for people to take advantage of. “Here we have just some standard nutrition formula,” said […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

BRAC to present Disney’s Beauty and The Beast JR

The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting six public performances of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast JR. this week at the Historic Owen Theatre. The cast of the production features the 71 young actors between the ages of 6 and 18 who have spent the last three weeks training for the show with the Branson Regional Arts Council’s Summer Youth Theatre Institute. Divided into two separate casts, the future entertainers spent their days improving their talents and self esteem.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy