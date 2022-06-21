ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning’s Jon Cooper not ruling out Nikita Kucherov for Game 4 vs. Avalanche

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIuUh_0gHT2qPS00
Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, front, is taken down by Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews during the third period of Game 3 on Monday night. [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | AP ]

TAMPA — Just as the Lightning seem to have found their rhythm following Monday’s Game 3 win against Colorado, their journey to even the best-of-seven Stanley Cup final isn’t without potential hurdles.

Coach Jon Cooper’s team may have to pull off a Game 4 win without center Brayden Point. And while Cooper is more hopeful on right wing Nikita Kucherov’s status, nothing is certain.

Cooper said Tuesday that Brayden Point is day-to-day. “That’s probably the best I can give you,” Cooper said. “Highly doubtful, doubtful for (Wednesday).”

Kucherov — who left in the third period Monday night after taking a cross-check to his back hip from Colorado’s Devon Toews — should be OK for Game 4, according to Cooper.

“I think so. I hope so,” Cooper said. “It’s always difficult when the game was literally 12 hours ago, whatever it was. A lot can happen in the next two days.”

He added: “As I sit right now, I think he can play (Wednesday). But I’m not Kuch. But if I know Kuch, he’s sitting there saying the same thing. But we’ll see what the doctor says about that.”

After the hit from Toews, Kucherov remained on the ice for the ensuing power play, but appeared in pain after taking a one-timer from the right circle and immediately skated to the bench before hobbling down the tunnel.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported Tuesday that no supplemental discipline is expected for Toews.

Point missed his first game of this series and 11th of the postseason. He sustained a lower-body injury in Game 7 of the opening round against Toronto and missed all of the second round against the Panthers and conference final versus the Rangers. Forward Riley Nash filled in as the 12th forward Monday.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

