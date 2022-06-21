ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNC star Armando Bacot opens up on decision to return, reveals impact of NIL

By Sam Gillenwater about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uH60C_0gHT2NFj00
Lance King | Getty Images

NIL legislation has changed the way college athletes view their time in the NCAA. North Carolina basketball’s Armando Bacot has now experienced both sides of that coin.

As a freshman and sophomore, he wasn’t able to profit off his name, image and likeness. As a junior, he was able to cash in. In a recent piece by Michael Rosenberg at SI, it reports Bacot tallied $21,000 during the Tarheels NCAA Tournament run from March 1st through June 8th. It goes on to include his mother’s estimate that his senior year earnings will “definitely (be) past half a million.”

Normally, a player like Bacot would lunge at his opportunity to leave for the NBA after a successful junior season. NIL played a part in changing his trajectory. While UNC’s roster being a contender didn’t hurt, the profit he expects next season is something he couldn’t ignore.

“(It was) a no-brainer,” said Bacot. “I get a chance to get better, get my degree, be around all my friends and then also make a lot of money.”

Bacot recognizes the shift that NIL has had on college athletics. Bacot was a Top-20 prospect in On3’s 2019 Consensus Top Basketball Recruits. He say he was “one hundred percent” offered “huge numbers, like six-figure numbers from schools” during his recruitment. At the time, that would have been an obvious violation of NCAA rules. Now it’s just another day in the business of collegiate sports.

“Looking back at it, I’m surprised I didn’t look into it more,” said Bacot. “I was just so wrapped up in playing at (UNC), being able to develop here, the whole school thing.”

Although he’ll gain one of college basketball’s larger NIL revenues next season, Bacot wants to see change. From his perspective, he sees a myriad of issues that the NCAA needs to control before it’s too late.

“I think (there) should be some type of rules where you can’t recruit a player and say, ‘If you come here, I’ll give you … .’ Especially in the transfer portal. I don’t think you should be able to bid on players,” he said. “I guess that’s why you see so many changes in the NCAA with people stepping down and leaving and coaches leaving. It’s just the wild, wild west.”

Bacot averaged 16.3 points per game on 56.9% shooting during his junior campaign. He finished third in the NCAA in rebounding as well with 13.1 boards per game. Along with the rest of the UNC core who elected to return, he’ll be apart of Hubert Davis’ second run in Chapel Hill after playing for a national championship in his debut season.

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

Who was Caleb Swanigan and what was his cause of death?

CALEB Swanigan made a name for himself playing college ball at Purdue University. On June 21, 2022, it was announced that he passed away at the age of 25. Born April 18, 1997, Caleb Swanigan was known as an American rapper and former NBA player. After a successful career at...
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving After It Is Reported That He Has Problems With The Nets: "This Is A Guy That Missed 127 Games Over The Last Three Seasons, And He Thinks That He Deserves A Four-Year Extension... What Nerve, What Gall."

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
NBA
UPI News

Ex-Purdue star, NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

June 21 (UPI) -- Former Purdue basketball star and NBA player Caleb Swanigan has died, the Allen County (Ind.) Coroner's Office said Tuesday. He was 25. Allen County Coroner Rebecca Maze said Swanigan died of natural causes Monday at a local hospital. Purdue announced Swanigan's death on social media. The men's basketball account tweeted that the school is "devastated."
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Hubert Davis
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Athletics#Ncaa Tournament#Nba
The Spun

Look: Michigan Quarterback Has A Warning For The Big Ten

Michigan checked off a number of boxes last season: beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff. But Wolverines sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the program is looking for more in 2022. Speaking with TheWolverine.com, the former five-star QB explained that with the ring ceremony...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Hilariously Suggests The Timberwolves Should Get A Championship Ring: "Well, They Passed On Steff And Klay In The Draft And They Traded Wiggins To G State"

The Golden State Warriors completed one of the more remarkable turnarounds in the 2021-22 season as they went all the way to clinch yet another championship, after missing out on the playoffs last season. Not many predicted that they'd be here before the season started and that includes Steve Kerr, who said he wasn't sure they'd win it all when training camp started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Agree To Trade Before Tonight's NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Thursday without any picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. That reportedly changed, as they made a move to snag a second-round selection. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers acquired pick No. 35 from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round choice and cash. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

Purdue University has lost one of its former standout players. On June 20, former Portland Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan died at the age of 25. The Allen County Coroner's Office in Indiana confirmed to E! News that the NBA star passed away from natural causes. "Devastated," his college team,...
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Deandre Ayton reportedly being pursued by 2 main teams

Rumors continue to intensify that Deandre Ayton will depart the Phoenix Suns this summer, and two teams appear to be emerging as possible favorites to sign him. The Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons have both made Ayton a “highly sought after” target, according to Zach Harper of The Athletic. The Sacramento Kings have also checked in on Ayton, though their interest does not seem as overt at the moment.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts College Football's Top 5 Future Programs

The "Future Power Rankings" from ESPN take into consideration the next three seasons for the top college football programs. With that said, the latest edition of these rankings have been unveiled. At the top of the list is none other than Alabama. Nick Saban's program remains in excellent shape, especially...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Top Quarterback Recruit Is Getting 7-Figure Deals

Five-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson is taking full advantage of college football's new NIL landscape. According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the USC commit is expected to agree to almost $1 million in endorsement deals by the time he steps foot on the Trojans' campus. Nelson is the No....
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy