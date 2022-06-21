Will Levis headed to the Manning Passing Academy this week
The Summer of Will Levis continues. This week, Kentucky’s starting quarterback will take his talents to Thibodaux, Louisiana for the Manning Passing Academy, the premier offensive football skills camp in the nation. Last month, news first broke that Levis would be a counselor at the academy, which was founded by college football Hall of Famer Archie Manning and has been training the next generation of gridiron stars for over 25 years. Archie’s sons Peyton and Eli Manning both serve as associate directors alongside Cooper Manning, the father of the No. 1 recruit in the nation Arch Manning.
Yesterday, Phil Kaplan of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser shared the final list of counselors. Joining Levis are fellow projected top ten draft picks Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State). Every SEC school will have a quarterback in attendance except for Auburn and Missouri.
2022 Manning Passing Academy Counselors
- Holton Ahlers, East Carolina
- Luke Altmeyer, Ole Miss
- Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
- Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana
- Stetson Bennett IV, Georgia
- Myles Brennan, LSU
- Sean Clifford, Penn State
- Jayden de Laura, Arizona
- Jarrett Doege, Western Kentucky
- DeQuan Finn, Toledo
- Kohen Granier, Nicholls State
- Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
- Layne Hatcher, Texas State
- Hunter Helms, Clemson
- Gunnar Holmberg, Florida International
- Hendon Hooker,
- Nick Howard – Dartmouth
- KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
- Max Johnson, Texas A&M
- Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
- Kyle King – Mary Hardin Baylor
- Devin Leary, NC State
- Will Levis, Kentucky
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
- Spencer Petras, Iowa
- John Rhys Plumlee, UCF
- Taylor Powell, Eastern Michigan
- Michael Pratt, Tulane
- Drew Pyne, Notre Dame
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
- Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Cameron Rising, Utah
- Will Rogers, Mississippi State
- Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
- Justin Sliwoski – St. Francis
- Kedon Slovis, Pittsburgh
- CJ Stroud, Ohio State
- Ty Thompson, Oregon
- Liam Thompson – Wabash
- Clayton Tune, Houston
- Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
- Mike Wright, Vanderbilt
- Bryce Young, Alabama
All eyes on the Air-It-Out Challenge Friday night
The Manning Passing Academy begins Thursday and runs through Sunday at Nicholls State University. When it comes to events you should care about, the Air-It-Out Challenge takes place Friday night. Counselors will show off their skills in the passing competition, which has in the past included hitting moving golf carts, stationary targets, or simply wide receivers. Back in 2019, South Carolina’s Shane Bentley famously beat out Clemson star Trevor Lawrence for the crown. Against an all-star roster that includes Young, Stroud, Hendon Hooker, and Spencer Rattler, it’ll be fun to see what Will Levis can do.
