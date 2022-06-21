ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Will Levis headed to the Manning Passing Academy this week

 2 days ago
Photo by Aaron Perkins | Kentucky Sports Radio

The Summer of Will Levis continues. This week, Kentucky’s starting quarterback will take his talents to Thibodaux, Louisiana for the Manning Passing Academy, the premier offensive football skills camp in the nation. Last month, news first broke that Levis would be a counselor at the academy, which was founded by college football Hall of Famer Archie Manning and has been training the next generation of gridiron stars for over 25 years. Archie’s sons Peyton and Eli Manning both serve as associate directors alongside Cooper Manning, the father of the No. 1 recruit in the nation Arch Manning.

Yesterday, Phil Kaplan of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser shared the final list of counselors. Joining Levis are fellow projected top ten draft picks Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State). Every SEC school will have a quarterback in attendance except for Auburn and Missouri.

2022 Manning Passing Academy Counselors

All eyes on the Air-It-Out Challenge Friday night

The Manning Passing Academy begins Thursday and runs through Sunday at Nicholls State University. When it comes to events you should care about, the Air-It-Out Challenge takes place Friday night. Counselors will show off their skills in the passing competition, which has in the past included hitting moving golf carts, stationary targets, or simply wide receivers. Back in 2019, South Carolina’s Shane Bentley famously beat out Clemson star Trevor Lawrence for the crown. Against an all-star roster that includes Young, Stroud, Hendon Hooker, and Spencer Rattler, it’ll be fun to see what Will Levis can do.

Sports
#College Football#American Football#Hall Of Famer#Sec#Auburn#Lsu#Nicholls State
