Butch Thompson explains game plan against Stanford's best pitcher following College World Series win

Auburn had a tough task on Monday, going up against Stanford star pitcher Quinn Mathews in the College World Series. The Tigers handled it well — and Butch Thompson explained how it happened.

Mathews leads the Cardinal with a 3.08 ERA and a team-high nine saves this season. He came in to pitch in the fifth inning while Stanford had a 2-0 lead. But that lead evaporated in the sixth inning when Auburn put up four runs to take the lead — a lead it never relinquished en route to a 6-2 win.

Thompson kept it simple with how he thought his team got to Mathews. They got some breathing room, and that helped them settle into a groove.

“I think we finally just exhaled,” Thompson said. “It’s really neat how the players, their perspective when Cole hit the ball, that was a big exhale for our offense. But like I say, that fifth inning just started up trying to do a little bit. I think that just got us wanting to go a little bit. And we knew we’d see him. We’ve been watching video of him. That’s their guy.

“Thankfully, he got in there that early. It’s hot out there. And I looked up at the board one time, he’s at 56 pitches and he’s an amazing pitcher. Then they brought in a lefty there to finish the game. It was 95. That was pretty good too. So all in all we knew if we had any chance of winning today we’d have to deal with him. And I thought we did a pretty good job.”

Butch Thompson on Quinn Mathews: He ‘is a really good player’

Thompson also reiterated his respect for Mathews as a pitcher. That said, he was also concerned about which starter Stanford would throw against Auburn, and that was part of their preparation. However, they made sure to watch some film on Mathews, and it paid off in a big way.

“Mathews is a really good player,” Thompson said. “We really didn’t know what kind of starting pitcher we would get. I think they moved around a little bit with their 2-hole guys. We tried to take the two or three best guys and started preparing them for that. And Mathews was absolutely one we watched a lot of video and tried to talk about what we had to do against them.”