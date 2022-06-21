ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: Nets prefer 'shorter-term, incentive-based' deal with Kyrie Irving

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIbCg_0gHT1m9z00
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is navigating his future. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped a significant update on the Brooklyn Nets-Kyrie Irving situation, reporting that the two sides were "at impasse" in conversations regarding the seven-time All-Star's future with the team. Tuesday morning, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer provided a slightly more optimistic nugget on the matter.

Irving signed with the Nets in July 2019, just one day before Kevin Durant was traded to the squad. After Durant missed the entire pandemic-altered 2019-2020 season as he recovered from his torn Achilles, Brooklyn acquired James Harden in January 2021 to give the roster the league's latest and greatest "Big Three," and the Nets made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to the eventual NBA-champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Due to his refusal to comply with the New York City vaccine mandate, Irving was limited to part-time play for much of the 2021-2022 campaign, and combined with Harden drama and injury troubles with Durant, Brooklyn started the year ice cold. Harden was eventually shipped off to the Philadelphia 76ers in a massive deal that saw three-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons land in the Big Apple, but Simmons never suited up in the regular season nor playoffs.

After Harden was moved, the vaccine mandate was lifted, and the team turned its regular season around. However, they were swept in the opening round of the postseason by the Boston Celtics.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had A Hilarious Response On Who Is The GOAT: Michael Jordan, LeBron James Or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen and there is a case to be made, that he is the greatest. Kareem was a force in the league during the 1970s and well into the 1980s, during which he won 6 NBA championships to go with a record 6 MVP awards. He also remains the all-time leading scorer in NBA history with 38,387 points and he is also a record 19-time All-Star.
NBA
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving After It Is Reported That He Has Problems With The Nets: "This Is A Guy That Missed 127 Games Over The Last Three Seasons, And He Thinks That He Deserves A Four-Year Extension... What Nerve, What Gall."

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Says Kyrie Irving Might Be Attempting To Create Leverage By Suggesting He Might Leave The Brooklyn Nets As They Reportedly Don't Want To Give Him A Fully Guaranteed Long-Term Contract

The conversation about Kyrie Irving and his future exploded on Monday after a report came out that he might leave the Brooklyn Nets over issues with a new contract. Irving himself posted a cryptic tweet after the news broke, making the situation all the more intriguing for fans who aren't exactly privy to the conversations going on behind the scenes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#Bleacher Report#Achilles#Eastern Conference
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Emotionally Embraced Warriors Doctor After Winning 2022 Championship Despite Severe Injuries In Previous Years

The journey of Klay Thompson back to the top of the basketball world is one that is awe-inspiring. In the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson ended up tearing his ACL after Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in the same series. The Warriors lost the title to the Toronto Raptors as Thompson prepared to spend a season out recovering from the injury.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Hilariously Suggests The Timberwolves Should Get A Championship Ring: "Well, They Passed On Steff And Klay In The Draft And They Traded Wiggins To G State"

The Golden State Warriors completed one of the more remarkable turnarounds in the 2021-22 season as they went all the way to clinch yet another championship, after missing out on the playoffs last season. Not many predicted that they'd be here before the season started and that includes Steve Kerr, who said he wasn't sure they'd win it all when training camp started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy