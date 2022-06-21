Report: Nets prefer 'shorter-term, incentive-based' deal with Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is navigating his future. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped a significant update on the Brooklyn Nets-Kyrie Irving situation, reporting that the two sides were "at impasse" in conversations regarding the seven-time All-Star's future with the team. Tuesday morning, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer provided a slightly more optimistic nugget on the matter.

Irving signed with the Nets in July 2019, just one day before Kevin Durant was traded to the squad. After Durant missed the entire pandemic-altered 2019-2020 season as he recovered from his torn Achilles, Brooklyn acquired James Harden in January 2021 to give the roster the league's latest and greatest "Big Three," and the Nets made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals before falling to the eventual NBA-champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Due to his refusal to comply with the New York City vaccine mandate, Irving was limited to part-time play for much of the 2021-2022 campaign, and combined with Harden drama and injury troubles with Durant, Brooklyn started the year ice cold. Harden was eventually shipped off to the Philadelphia 76ers in a massive deal that saw three-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons land in the Big Apple, but Simmons never suited up in the regular season nor playoffs.

After Harden was moved, the vaccine mandate was lifted, and the team turned its regular season around. However, they were swept in the opening round of the postseason by the Boston Celtics.