Newman Grove, NE

Marlys Larson

 2 days ago

Marlys Larson, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Michael Bleibaum and grandsons Branden Bleibaum and Ethan Bleibaum of...

Joel E. Langan

Joel Edward Langan, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Dell Senton Medical Center, Austin, TX. Joel will be deeply missed by his wife Heather, his parents Dave and Connie Langan, all of Cedar Rapids, siblings Janet (Don) Schumaker of Ord, Dave (Julie) Langan of Albion, Chris (fiancé Butch Klassen) Watts of Cedar Rapids and Tom Langan of Elba, parents-in-law John and Pat Epp of Grand Island, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many, many friends.
CEDAR RAPIDS, NE
Gale Stonehouse

Gale Stonehouse, 71, of Albion, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion. She is survived by her brother-in-law David Rose, her nieces and nephews: Ben Rose, Ashley (Rose) Campbell and Lindsey Rose, great nieces and nephews: Grayson Rose, Anna Kate Rose, Channing Rose and Lucy Campbell.
ALBION, NE
Alumni Saturday was a banner day in Albion

Alumni Saturday, June 18, was a big day filled with events in Albion. The morning featured a PTO Pancake Breakfast, Beer Run/Walk, and the Street Festival and Market on Fourth Street. Meanwhile, the Smoke n’ Chrome Car Show was underway on Main Street and Third Street. Alumni Banquet followed...
ALBION, NE
Big show planned for 2022 Boone County Fair

A great lineup of entertainment is scheduled for the 138th annual Boone County Fair in slightly over two weeks, July 9-13. Fairgoers won’t find a better entertainment value. The 2022 fair is packed with shows and competitions every night, and plenty to see and do during the days. Some...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
Carnival Days opens 2-day run in Petersburg

Carnival Days, sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club, opened its two-day run on Tuesday, June 21, and will continue through Wednesday night, June 22. D. C. Lynch Carnival is the big attraction both evenings. Tuesday events included a flag raising at 6:30 p.m., followed by children’s races. On Wednesday,...
PETERSBURG, NE
City expanding campground into fairgrounds

Albion city employees are installing water lines last week to serve the expanded campground in the east portion of the fairgrounds. The area will include electrical hook-ups. Goal is to complete the project before the 2022 Boone County Fair in July.
ALBION, NE
Albion Hall of Fame adds new inductees

The latest Albion/Boone Central athletes selected to the Albion Downtown Athletic Club Hall of Fame were announced and honored Saturday during the annual alumni banquet at Boone Central High School. One team and seven individuals were added to the Hall of Fame, which began with 22 original inductees in 2002...
ALBION, NE
Albion Cornerstone Seniors roll to tourney championship

Albion’s Cornerstone Legion Seniors outscored their opposition 35-4 and won individual gold medals as champions of the Creighton Berry Pepper Tournament June 18-19. Cornerstone took early leads against O’Neill and host Creighton, posting 15-2 and 20-2 victories, respectively. With the triumphs, the Albion Seniors bumped their season record to 8-5 while fashioning a three-game mini win streak.
ALBION, NE
School Board plans two meetings on interim superintendent selection

Boone Central School Board will hold special meetings this Thursday, June 23, and next Monday, June 27, on the topic of selecting an interim superintendent of schools for the 2022-23 school year. The June 23 meeting will be to interview prospective superintendent candidates, and will begin at 6 p.m. in...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
City Council postpones action on AEDC request

At its meeting Tuesday night, June 14, the Albion City Council turned down a funds request by the Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC) that included several facets. Later, after further discussion, the council voted to postpone further action on the AEDC request until a salary is established for an Albion Housing Initiative Director.
ALBION, NE

