Marlys Larson

Joel Edward Langan, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Dell Senton Medical Center, Austin, TX. Joel will be deeply missed by his wife Heather, his parents Dave and Connie Langan, all of Cedar Rapids, siblings Janet (Don) Schumaker of Ord, Dave (Julie) Langan of Albion, Chris (fiancé Butch Klassen) Watts of Cedar Rapids and Tom Langan of Elba, parents-in-law John and Pat Epp of Grand Island, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many, many friends.

CEDAR RAPIDS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO