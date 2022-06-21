Ole Miss players sound off on their offensive success against Arkansas

Getty Images

The Ole Miss Rebels lit up the scoreboard versus the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday night, coming away with a 13-5 victory. The Rebels hitters chased six Hogs pitchers, including starter Zack Morris after 25 pitches.

After the game, Justin Bench and Calvin Harris shared the approach that led the team to a 13-hit, 13-run game.

“We had a scouting report,” Bench said. “We thought they were going to staff it, in which they did. They threw a pitcher an inning there until it got out of hand. But, we knew what we were doing, what our scouting report was. And just go up there have tough at-bats and try and get each pitcher out of the game, which is what we did.”

Bench scored four times in six at bats on Monday night to lift the Rebels to the win. Harris, the sophomore out of Peosta, Iowa, had four runs batted in.

“Going off what JB said as well, we kind of knew what they were going to come in and do, and just really compete well at the plate and keep that approach through each pitcher they threw out there,” Harris said in the postgame press conference.

The Ole Miss players earned a day off while Arkansas goes into a must-win game versus Auburn at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lane Kiffin trolls Arkansas baseball during run onslaught

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin didn’t miss a chance to take a shot at Arkansas baseball as the Rebels were blowing out the Razorbacks. Kiffin made the trip to Omaha to cheer on the team, and pondered on social media if there was a ten-run mercy rule at the college level.

Ole Miss entered the ninth inning with a ten-run lead at 13-3 after multiple scoring innings throughout the game. While the Arkansas players likely didn’t have any idea Kiffin was mocking them on Twitter, the boast didn’t hold up for very long after a two-run home run by Peyton Stovall cut the lead down to 13-5 in the bottom of the ninth.

However, Ole Miss finished the job on the following at-bat and secured themselves two chances to reach the CWS Finals. The Rebels have been one of the hottest teams in the nation, going undefeated so far in the NCAA Tournament.

On3’s Austin Brezina contributed to this report.