Oxford, MS

Ole Miss players sound off on their offensive success against Arkansas

By Nikki Chavanelle about 5 hours
The Ole Miss Rebels lit up the scoreboard versus the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday night, coming away with a 13-5 victory. The Rebels hitters chased six Hogs pitchers, including starter Zack Morris after 25 pitches.

After the game, Justin Bench and Calvin Harris shared the approach that led the team to a 13-hit, 13-run game.

“We had a scouting report,” Bench said. “We thought they were going to staff it, in which they did. They threw a pitcher an inning there until it got out of hand. But, we knew what we were doing, what our scouting report was. And just go up there have tough at-bats and try and get each pitcher out of the game, which is what we did.”

Bench scored four times in six at bats on Monday night to lift the Rebels to the win. Harris, the sophomore out of Peosta, Iowa, had four runs batted in.

“Going off what JB said as well, we kind of knew what they were going to come in and do, and just really compete well at the plate and keep that approach through each pitcher they threw out there,” Harris said in the postgame press conference.

The Ole Miss players earned a day off while Arkansas goes into a must-win game versus Auburn at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lane Kiffin trolls Arkansas baseball during run onslaught

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin didn’t miss a chance to take a shot at Arkansas baseball as the Rebels were blowing out the Razorbacks. Kiffin made the trip to Omaha to cheer on the team, and pondered on social media if there was a ten-run mercy rule at the college level.

Ole Miss entered the ninth inning with a ten-run lead at 13-3 after multiple scoring innings throughout the game. While the Arkansas players likely didn’t have any idea Kiffin was mocking them on Twitter, the boast didn’t hold up for very long after a two-run home run by Peyton Stovall cut the lead down to 13-5 in the bottom of the ninth.

However, Ole Miss finished the job on the following at-bat and secured themselves two chances to reach the CWS Finals. The Rebels have been one of the hottest teams in the nation, going undefeated so far in the NCAA Tournament.

On3’s Austin Brezina contributed to this report.

swark.today

Chris Jones Continuing Statewide Walk A Mile Tour in Rogers and Searcy

Democratic Nominee Begins Third Week of Walking Side-by-side With Arkansans in All 75 Counties. PINE BLUFF, AR — Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the breakthrough launch of his candidacy for governor of Arkansas, Chris Jones has shared his stops for the third full week of his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour: Rogers on Wednesday, June 22 and Searcy on Monday, June 27. Jones, the MIT-educated minister and physicist, introduced himself to the world and launched his candidacy on June 15, 2021 with the memorable “About Time” candidate biography video.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Lane Kiffin
5NEWS

Hands-on aquarium and zoo is coming to Rogers before the end of the year

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers will soon get its first aquarium, The Blue Zoo Aquarium, in Pinnacle Hills Promenade. “We are looking for a September timeline, obviously, if you talk to any business right, they’ll tell you how hard it is to get the supplies in and get things put together in time,” said Blue Zoo Aquarium Founder, Wesley Haws.
fayettevilleflyer.com

The Hills Hideaway restaurant coming to Fayetteville

A new restaurant is coming soon to the Dickson Street area in Fayetteville. The new place, called The Hills Hideaway, is in the works in the Legacy Building at 401 W. Watson St., in the space formerly home to The Grillhouse, Table on the Hill, and Legacy Blues. Lindsey Slifer,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hottytoddy.com

Porch View Homes Offer Historic Charm in New Builds

In the crowded Oxford real estate market, any home seems hard to come by, much less one within walking distance of the Square. But homebuyers now have their chance with Porch View, a set of four new builds on North 15th Street. Construction of the homes, which were developed by Jay Hughes, began being sold in early June.
OXFORD, MS
talkbusiness.net

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will visit Bentonville in October

Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will visit Northwest Arkansas this fall to give a keynote address at an event hosted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Bentonville. The event “will bring together thought leaders and policymakers from across the nation to discuss real, actionable ideas and policies that are impacting America with the goal to encourage problem-solving and practical solutions,” according to a Wednesday (June 22) news release.
BENTONVILLE, AR
