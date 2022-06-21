Jaheim Singletary: Freshman Focus

Five-star wideout Carnell Tate committed to Ohio State over Tennessee on Monday — a tough blow for the Vols but hardly a deathknell for their 2023 recruiting class. The Vols currently have nine public pledges, including a trio of Top 100 prospects headlined by 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The California standout was considered by some to be the best player in the country at the OT7 event in Las Vegas earlier this month and he remains the foundational piece of perhaps Tennessee’s first Top 10 recruiting class (currently ranked No. 9 by On3) in close to a decade.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO