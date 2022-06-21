ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Jaheim Singletary: Freshman Focus

By Palmer Thombs about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299O4Z_0gHT1NHw00
Chad Simmons/On3

Georgia has an opening at one of its cornerback spots, and 2022 five-star Jaheim Singletary could come in ready to compete for playing time.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Josh Heupel believes Tennessee's exciting brand will parlay into recruiting successes

Five-star wideout Carnell Tate committed to Ohio State over Tennessee on Monday — a tough blow for the Vols but hardly a deathknell for their 2023 recruiting class. The Vols currently have nine public pledges, including a trio of Top 100 prospects headlined by 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The California standout was considered by some to be the best player in the country at the OT7 event in Las Vegas earlier this month and he remains the foundational piece of perhaps Tennessee’s first Top 10 recruiting class (currently ranked No. 9 by On3) in close to a decade.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ian Geffrard calls the Hogs, commits to Arkansas

The nation’s 9th-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle has grown in the form of an offensive lineman. Ian Geffrard, a three-star offensive lineman from Mableton. Ga., announced Monday via Twitter that he has pledged to join Sam Pittman’s squad. 100% COMMITTED!!! Lets get to work on defense!👀#WPS🐗@RazorbackFB @CoachSamPittman @CoachDekeAdams @CoachCKennedy @Mansell247 @SWiltfong247 @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/z2uwaKf8J3 — Ian Geffrard (@iang2023) June 20, 2022 Geffrard’s commitment comes after taking his official visit to Arkansas last weekend. He had also taken an official visit to Auburn earlier in the month. In an interview with 247sports, Geffard says he enjoyed his visit to Fayetteville. “I enjoy the...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Hercy Miller, son of Master P, set to join Louisville basketball team

Hercy Miller, whose father is rapper Master P, is set to join Louisville’s basketball team as a walk-on, On3 has learned. Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard who started his college career at Tennessee State before transferring to Xavier earlier this year, re-entered the transfer portal in May. He didn’t play in any games for Xavier last season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
On3.com

Why J.J. McCarthy believes Michigan is doing NIL 'the right way'

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is profiting off of NIL perhaps more than any other Michigan Wolverines football player. McCarthy has made appearances — including autograph signings at The MDen and hosting the ‘Wolverine Weekend’ golf outing in Traverse City last weekend — done endorsement deals and made cash in other ways.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
On3.com

Why Jim Harbaugh says Michigan football has 'awesome vibe' ahead of 2022 season

Michigan Wolverines football is looking to repeat as Big Ten champions, one year after winning its first league title since 2004. The Maize and Blue lost key pieces from last year’s team, and now they’ll have an even bigger target on their back, but head coach Jim Harbaugh is confident the players on the squad understand what it’s going to take to get back to the top.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Ohio State offers three rising prospects after Tuesday camp

COLUMBUS — After its final one-day summer camp of 2022 on Tuesday, Ohio State extended offers to a trio of rising prospects. Kylan Fox is a four-star tight end ranked No. 151 nationally in the 2024 On3 Consensus and is one of the nation’s best tight ends. He can play on both sides of the ball and earned an offer from the Buckeyes after speaking with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and defensive line coach Larry Johnson on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

2022 Manning Passing Academy: List of college quarterbacks attending released

The 2022 Manning Passing Academy is coming up this weekend, and we now know which quarterbacks will be in attendance. All told, 45 quarterbacks will participate in the camp, and some huge names are among the group. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the most notable, winning the Heisman Trophy last season to help lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship game appearance. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is also on the list after finishing fourth in the Heisman voting last year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

How Arch Manning fits at Texas

As Texas fans know well, there was a lot going on in college football in 1969. While the Wishbone offense was propelling Texas to a National Championship, over at Ole Miss a player named Archie Manning threw for 1,762 yards at 6.6 ypa with nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also ran for 504 yards at 4.0 ypc and a remarkable 14 rushing touchdowns. At the time, these were impressive totals and he was a 1st team All-American at quarterback.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Lyon County star Travis Perry schedules visit to Kentucky

Lyon County star Travis Perry will be in Lexington this weekend for a visit, his father tells KSR. Following a standout performance this past weekend at the Titans-Rockets Shootout in Shelbyville, Kentucky expressed interest in the 6-foot-2 guard, with a visit to the school being scheduled shortly after. “Travis played...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
On3.com

Weekend visit preview: Elite prospects at Ohio State, Oregon, Miami

There’s no rest for the weary during the month of June. The next few days marks the final official visit weekend of the summer, and programs across the country are set to host blue-chip prospects on their respective campuses. In this edition of Weekend Visit Preview, On3 breaks down who is headed where and what to expect as coaching staffs look to make major headway with the top targets on their board.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Updated odds to win the 2022 College World Series

The Men’s College World Series is down to four teams after a pair of elimination games on Tuesday. The Las Vegas oddsmakers have updated the odds to win it all heading into more must-win action on Wednesday. Oklahoma is one win away from advancing to the College World Series...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy