LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame baseball vs. Texas A&M; College World Series elimination game

Senior shortstop Zack Prajzner is batting eighth for the Irish against Texas A&M. (Photo: Notre Dame baseball)

Notre Dame’s back is against the wall in Omaha on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish (41-16) face the Texas A&M Aggies (43-19) in a College World Series elimination game at 2 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame won its CWS opener against Texas, 7-3, last Friday but lost to Oklahoma, 6-2, on Sunday. If the Irish beat the Aggies, they’ll play the Sooners again Wednesday. Notre Dame would need to beat Oklahoma twice to reach the CWS final.

Keep it here for live updates of Tuesday’s game.

Notre Dame baseball links

Notre Dame lineup

LF Ryan Cole (.298) CF Spencer Myers (.232) 1B Carter Putz (.345) C David LaManna (.349) 3B Jack Brannigan (.295) DH Jack Zyska (.298) 2B Jared Miller (.270) SS Zack Prajzner (.287) RF Brooks Coetzee (.266)

Starting pitcher: RHP Liam Simon (2-0, 5.02 ERA)

Texas A&M lineup

3B Trevor Werner (.356) 1B Jack Moss (.384) LF Dylan Rock (.321) DH Austin Bost (.358) 2B Ryan Targac (.293) C Troy Claunch (.297) RF Brett Minnich (.308) CF Jordan Thompson (.263) SS Kole Kaler (.238)

Starting pitcher: RHP Nathan Dettmer (5-3, 5.40 ERA)

Top 1

Werner strikes out swinging; 2-3 putout

Moss strikes out swinging

Rock strikes out looking

Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0

Bottom 1

Cole reaches on E5

Myers sac bunt; Cole advances to second

Putz grounds out to third

LaManna flies out to center

Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0

Top 2

Bost doubles to left

Targac walks

Claunch strikes out looking

Bost picked off at third

Minnich strikes out swinging

Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0

Bottom 2

Brannigan flies out to left

Zyska strikes out swinging

Miller strikes out swinging

Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0

Top 3

Thompson walks

Thompson advances to second on a balk

Kaler singles to center; Thompson advances to third; Kaler advances to second on throw

Werner walks

New pitcher: Jack Findlay

Moss strikes out swinging

Rock reaches on throwing error by 3B; Thompson scores; Kaler scores; Werner advances to third; Rock advances to second; 2-0 Texas A&M

Bost walks

Targac flies out to right; Werner scores; runner out at third on pickoff

Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 3

Prajzner grounds out to third

Coetzee grounds out to first

Cole hit by pitch

Myers strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

Top 4

Claunch flies out to right

Minnich singles to right center

Thompson singles to pitcher; Minnich advances to third

Kaler grounds into 6-3 double play

Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 4

Putz grounds out to third

LaManna singles to center

Brannigan lines out to second

Zyska strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

Top 5

Werner homers to left; 4-0 Texas A&M

Moss doubles to right center

Moss advances to third on passed ball

Rock singles to left; Moss scores; 5-0 Texas A&M

New pitcher: Alex Rao

Bost singles to center; Rock advances to second

Targac flies out to left

Claunch lines out to shortstop

Minnich strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 5

Miller doubles to left

Prajzner grounds out to third

Coetzee strikes out swinging

Cole grounds out to shortstop

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Top 6

Thompson grounds out to 3B

Kaler walks

Werner singles to center

New pitcher: Will Mercer

Kaler advances to third on a wild pitch; Werner advances to second

Moss strikes out swinging

Rock walks

Bost flies out to center

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 6

Myers grounds out to 1B

Putz grounds out to SS

LaManna flies out to RF

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Top 7

Targac singles to right

Claunch grounds into 5-4-3 double play

Minnich strikes out looking

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 7

Brannigan flies out to right

Nick Juaire pinch hits

Juaire strikes out swinging

Miller singles to left

Prajzner grounds to shortstop, Miller out at second

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Top 8

Thompson fouls out to 1B

Kaler flies out to right

Werner strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 8

New pitcher: Brad Rubis

Coetzee homers to right center; 5-1 Texas A&M

Cole hit by pitch

Myers walks

New pitcher: Joseph Menefee

Putz strikes out swinging

LaManna grounds into 5-3 double play

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1

Top 9

Moss grounds out to 2B

Rock grounds out to SS

Bost strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1

Bottom 9

Brannigan walks

Brannigan caught stealing

Zyska strikes out swinging

Juaire strikes out swinging

Miller doubles to left

Prajzner pops up to 2B

Final: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1