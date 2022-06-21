ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame baseball vs. Texas A&M; College World Series elimination game

By Tyler Horka about 10 hours
Senior shortstop Zack Prajzner is batting eighth for the Irish against Texas A&M. (Photo: Notre Dame baseball)

Notre Dame’s back is against the wall in Omaha on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish (41-16) face the Texas A&M Aggies (43-19) in a College World Series elimination game at 2 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame won its CWS opener against Texas, 7-3, last Friday but lost to Oklahoma, 6-2, on Sunday. If the Irish beat the Aggies, they’ll play the Sooners again Wednesday. Notre Dame would need to beat Oklahoma twice to reach the CWS final.

Keep it here for live updates of Tuesday’s game.

Notre Dame baseball links

Notre Dame lineup

  1. LF Ryan Cole (.298)
  2. CF Spencer Myers (.232)
  3. 1B Carter Putz (.345)
  4. C David LaManna (.349)
  5. 3B Jack Brannigan (.295)
  6. DH Jack Zyska (.298)
  7. 2B Jared Miller (.270)
  8. SS Zack Prajzner (.287)
  9. RF Brooks Coetzee (.266)

Starting pitcher: RHP Liam Simon (2-0, 5.02 ERA)

Texas A&M lineup

  1. 3B Trevor Werner (.356)
  2. 1B Jack Moss (.384)
  3. LF Dylan Rock (.321)
  4. DH Austin Bost (.358)
  5. 2B Ryan Targac (.293)
  6. C Troy Claunch (.297)
  7. RF Brett Minnich (.308)
  8. CF Jordan Thompson (.263)
  9. SS Kole Kaler (.238)

Starting pitcher: RHP Nathan Dettmer (5-3, 5.40 ERA)

Top 1

  • Werner strikes out swinging; 2-3 putout
  • Moss strikes out swinging
  • Rock strikes out looking

Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0

Bottom 1

  • Cole reaches on E5
  • Myers sac bunt; Cole advances to second
  • Putz grounds out to third
  • LaManna flies out to center

Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0

Top 2

  • Bost doubles to left
  • Targac walks
  • Claunch strikes out looking
  • Bost picked off at third
  • Minnich strikes out swinging

Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0

Bottom 2

  • Brannigan flies out to left
  • Zyska strikes out swinging
  • Miller strikes out swinging

Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0

Top 3

  • Thompson walks
  • Thompson advances to second on a balk
  • Kaler singles to center; Thompson advances to third; Kaler advances to second on throw
  • Werner walks

New pitcher: Jack Findlay

  • Moss strikes out swinging
  • Rock reaches on throwing error by 3B; Thompson scores; Kaler scores; Werner advances to third; Rock advances to second; 2-0 Texas A&M
  • Bost walks
  • Targac flies out to right; Werner scores; runner out at third on pickoff

Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 3

  • Prajzner grounds out to third
  • Coetzee grounds out to first
  • Cole hit by pitch
  • Myers strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

Top 4

  • Claunch flies out to right
  • Minnich singles to right center
  • Thompson singles to pitcher; Minnich advances to third
  • Kaler grounds into 6-3 double play

Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 4

  • Putz grounds out to third
  • LaManna singles to center
  • Brannigan lines out to second
  • Zyska strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0

Top 5

  • Werner homers to left; 4-0 Texas A&M
  • Moss doubles to right center
  • Moss advances to third on passed ball
  • Rock singles to left; Moss scores; 5-0 Texas A&M

New pitcher: Alex Rao

  • Bost singles to center; Rock advances to second
  • Targac flies out to left
  • Claunch lines out to shortstop
  • Minnich strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 5

  • Miller doubles to left
  • Prajzner grounds out to third
  • Coetzee strikes out swinging
  • Cole grounds out to shortstop

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Top 6

  • Thompson grounds out to 3B
  • Kaler walks
  • Werner singles to center

New pitcher: Will Mercer

  • Kaler advances to third on a wild pitch; Werner advances to second
  • Moss strikes out swinging
  • Rock walks
  • Bost flies out to center

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 6

  • Myers grounds out to 1B
  • Putz grounds out to SS
  • LaManna flies out to RF

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Top 7

  • Targac singles to right
  • Claunch grounds into 5-4-3 double play
  • Minnich strikes out looking

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 7

  • Brannigan flies out to right

Nick Juaire pinch hits

  • Juaire strikes out swinging
  • Miller singles to left
  • Prajzner grounds to shortstop, Miller out at second

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Top 8

  • Thompson fouls out to 1B
  • Kaler flies out to right
  • Werner strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0

Bottom 8

New pitcher: Brad Rubis

  • Coetzee homers to right center; 5-1 Texas A&M
  • Cole hit by pitch
  • Myers walks

New pitcher: Joseph Menefee

  • Putz strikes out swinging
  • LaManna grounds into 5-3 double play

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1

Top 9

  • Moss grounds out to 2B
  • Rock grounds out to SS
  • Bost strikes out swinging

Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1

Bottom 9

  • Brannigan walks
  • Brannigan caught stealing
  • Zyska strikes out swinging
  • Juaire strikes out swinging
  • Miller doubles to left
  • Prajzner pops up to 2B

Final: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1

Comments / 0

 

On3.com

On3.com

