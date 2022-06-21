LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame baseball vs. Texas A&M; College World Series elimination game
Notre Dame’s back is against the wall in Omaha on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish (41-16) face the Texas A&M Aggies (43-19) in a College World Series elimination game at 2 p.m. ET.
Notre Dame won its CWS opener against Texas, 7-3, last Friday but lost to Oklahoma, 6-2, on Sunday. If the Irish beat the Aggies, they’ll play the Sooners again Wednesday. Notre Dame would need to beat Oklahoma twice to reach the CWS final.
Notre Dame lineup
- LF Ryan Cole (.298)
- CF Spencer Myers (.232)
- 1B Carter Putz (.345)
- C David LaManna (.349)
- 3B Jack Brannigan (.295)
- DH Jack Zyska (.298)
- 2B Jared Miller (.270)
- SS Zack Prajzner (.287)
- RF Brooks Coetzee (.266)
Starting pitcher: RHP Liam Simon (2-0, 5.02 ERA)
Texas A&M lineup
- 3B Trevor Werner (.356)
- 1B Jack Moss (.384)
- LF Dylan Rock (.321)
- DH Austin Bost (.358)
- 2B Ryan Targac (.293)
- C Troy Claunch (.297)
- RF Brett Minnich (.308)
- CF Jordan Thompson (.263)
- SS Kole Kaler (.238)
Starting pitcher: RHP Nathan Dettmer (5-3, 5.40 ERA)
Top 1
- Werner strikes out swinging; 2-3 putout
- Moss strikes out swinging
- Rock strikes out looking
Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0
Bottom 1
- Cole reaches on E5
- Myers sac bunt; Cole advances to second
- Putz grounds out to third
- LaManna flies out to center
Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0
Top 2
- Bost doubles to left
- Targac walks
- Claunch strikes out looking
- Bost picked off at third
- Minnich strikes out swinging
Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0
Bottom 2
- Brannigan flies out to left
- Zyska strikes out swinging
- Miller strikes out swinging
Score: Notre Dame 0, Texas A&M 0
Top 3
- Thompson walks
- Thompson advances to second on a balk
- Kaler singles to center; Thompson advances to third; Kaler advances to second on throw
- Werner walks
New pitcher: Jack Findlay
- Moss strikes out swinging
- Rock reaches on throwing error by 3B; Thompson scores; Kaler scores; Werner advances to third; Rock advances to second; 2-0 Texas A&M
- Bost walks
- Targac flies out to right; Werner scores; runner out at third on pickoff
Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0
Bottom 3
- Prajzner grounds out to third
- Coetzee grounds out to first
- Cole hit by pitch
- Myers strikes out swinging
Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0
Top 4
- Claunch flies out to right
- Minnich singles to right center
- Thompson singles to pitcher; Minnich advances to third
- Kaler grounds into 6-3 double play
Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0
Bottom 4
- Putz grounds out to third
- LaManna singles to center
- Brannigan lines out to second
- Zyska strikes out swinging
Score: Texas A&M 3, Notre Dame 0
Top 5
- Werner homers to left; 4-0 Texas A&M
- Moss doubles to right center
- Moss advances to third on passed ball
- Rock singles to left; Moss scores; 5-0 Texas A&M
New pitcher: Alex Rao
- Bost singles to center; Rock advances to second
- Targac flies out to left
- Claunch lines out to shortstop
- Minnich strikes out swinging
Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0
Bottom 5
- Miller doubles to left
- Prajzner grounds out to third
- Coetzee strikes out swinging
- Cole grounds out to shortstop
Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0
Top 6
- Thompson grounds out to 3B
- Kaler walks
- Werner singles to center
New pitcher: Will Mercer
- Kaler advances to third on a wild pitch; Werner advances to second
- Moss strikes out swinging
- Rock walks
- Bost flies out to center
Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0
Bottom 6
- Myers grounds out to 1B
- Putz grounds out to SS
- LaManna flies out to RF
Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0
Top 7
- Targac singles to right
- Claunch grounds into 5-4-3 double play
- Minnich strikes out looking
Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0
Bottom 7
- Brannigan flies out to right
Nick Juaire pinch hits
- Juaire strikes out swinging
- Miller singles to left
- Prajzner grounds to shortstop, Miller out at second
Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0
Top 8
- Thompson fouls out to 1B
- Kaler flies out to right
- Werner strikes out swinging
Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 0
Bottom 8
New pitcher: Brad Rubis
- Coetzee homers to right center; 5-1 Texas A&M
- Cole hit by pitch
- Myers walks
New pitcher: Joseph Menefee
- Putz strikes out swinging
- LaManna grounds into 5-3 double play
Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1
Top 9
- Moss grounds out to 2B
- Rock grounds out to SS
- Bost strikes out swinging
Score: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1
Bottom 9
- Brannigan walks
- Brannigan caught stealing
- Zyska strikes out swinging
- Juaire strikes out swinging
- Miller doubles to left
- Prajzner pops up to 2B
Final: Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1
