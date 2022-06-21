ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Hunter Elliott reacts to comparisons to former Ole Miss ace Doug Nikhazy

By Chandler Vessels about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4dcB_0gHT17FZ00
Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ole Miss freshman pitcher Hunter Elliott often gets asked about Doug Nikhazy. Not only does Elliott wear the same number (26) as the former Rebels star, but he has also had a similarly successful start to his college baseball career.

He continued to impress Monday evening in the College World Series against Arkansas, helping the Rebels to a dominant 13-5 victory. The Mississippi native got the start at pitcher, doing 6.1 innings of work and allowing just six hits to improve his season record to 5-3.

Despite the comparisons the two receive, Hunter Elliott said he doesn’t try to model himself after Doug Nikhazy. Although he certainly appreciates what the former All-American accomplished, he plays the game his own way.

“I don’t try emulate his game,” Elliott said Lot of respect for the guy. He was an incredible pitcher here of course. I don’t think we have too much of a similar style. But I’ve gotten that a lot recently. We look alike. Wear the same number, left-handed, everything like that. I don’t know if I try to imitate my game after anyone.”

Elliott also received the start in the deciding game of a Super Regional against Southern Miss on June 12. That was arguably his best game of the tournament as he finished with 10 strikeouts and gave up just three hits in a shutout. So far this postseason, the freshman has pitched 18.2 innings with 22 strikeouts and just four runs given up.

Nikhazy played for the Rebels until 2021 and set a school freshman record with 86 strikeouts his first season. Elliott has already surpassed that number with 96 strikeouts of his own in 2022 and still has a chance to add a national title to his resume.

After taking out Arkansas, Ole Miss will await the winner between the Razorbacks and Auburn in their next matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. If the Rebels can win that one, they’ll move on to the series final set to begin Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Ole Miss advances to the College World Series final

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ole Miss advanced to face Oklahoma in the College World Series finals, with Dylan DeLucia pitching a four-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Arkansas in a bracket final. Kevin Graham’s run-scoring double in the fourth inning held up for the Rebels, the last team picked...
OXFORD, MS
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas vs Ole Miss: What Robert Moore Did After Golden Glove News Just as Special as His Play

On Wednesday, just hours before taking the field for what could have been his final game as an Arkansas Razorback, Robert Moore received news of his greatest individual achievement on the college level. In winning the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the top second baseman in Division I baseball, Moore became the first player in Arkansas baseball history to receive the annual honor.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Star, MS
State
Arkansas State
Oxford, MS
College Sports
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 14-20

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Patron Authentic Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Kelly congratulates service academy appointments

Flores, Murphy are DeSoto County students named to attend Navy, Air Force service academies. On Monday, June 20, U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) hosted a ceremony in Tupelo to celebrate the appointment of eight outstanding Mississippians to attend one of America’s prestigious federal service academies. Those who are selected by service academy officials are required to serve in the military for a minimum of five years following graduation. Congressman Kelly nominated the following students:
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#College Baseball#Ole Miss#Rebels#All American
hottytoddy.com

Porch View Homes Offer Historic Charm in New Builds

In the crowded Oxford real estate market, any home seems hard to come by, much less one within walking distance of the Square. But homebuyers now have their chance with Porch View, a set of four new builds on North 15th Street. Construction of the homes, which were developed by Jay Hughes, began being sold in early June.
OXFORD, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – At Least One Hurt Following Car Accident on MS-7

Emergency responders were sighted near the scene at around 9:15 a.m. The accident took place somewhere on MS-7 SB. The injured parties were treated by responding medical personnel, but no further information has been provided at this time. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our...
OXFORD, MS
yalnews.com

Police Investigate Tuesday Shooting

The Water Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Buena Vista and Daniels Drive Tuesday afternoon. Water Valley Police Chief Jason Mangrum reported a juvenile was struck in the leg, sustaining minor injuries. The victim was treated and released at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. The chief said there is a person of interest in the shooting.
WATER VALLEY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
hottytoddy.com

OPD Presents Two Oxford Women with Citizen’s Valor Award

Two local women were recognized by the Oxford Police Department Tuesday and presented with the department’s Citizen’s Valor Award for their quick actions during a shooting incident. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the award to Shay Zinnecker and Jessica Bray before the Oxford Board of Aldermen during their...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Deputy shoots dogs after attack, SCSO says

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County sheriff’s deputies had to shoot two aggressive dogs after responding to a call, they said Tuesday. Deputies were called to a home on Bethuel Road, near Navy Road, in Millington just after 9:30 a.m. because of a man who they described as a “mental consumer.”
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Man made church threat, found in gym with kids: SPD

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — It has been a week since Brown Missionary Baptist Church received terroristic threats, and new details about the incident are still being discovered. Southaven Police responded to a terroristic call at the church on June 15. An employee of the church told officers she received a phone call at 11:45 a.m. from […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Wonderbird Spirits Gin Distillery Gets OK for Growth Plans

Wonderbird Spirits gin distillery took flight in 2019 with the opening of the 2,500-square-foot distillery off Old Taylor Road in Lafayette County. Three years later, the state’s first grain-to-grass gin distillery has grown in its distribution, requiring a bigger distillery. On Monday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors unanimously...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Fire crews battle flames in Germantown home

GERMANTOWN, TENN.— Fire crews battled a large fire in Germantown Monday afternoon. Crews were called to a two-alarm fire at condominiums on Park Trail Drive near Farmington Boulevard around 3 p.m. Shannon Davis lives in the townhome where the fire started. “It was like an inferno the flames were as high as the part of […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy