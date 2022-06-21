Hunter Elliott reacts to comparisons to former Ole Miss ace Doug Nikhazy

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ole Miss freshman pitcher Hunter Elliott often gets asked about Doug Nikhazy. Not only does Elliott wear the same number (26) as the former Rebels star, but he has also had a similarly successful start to his college baseball career.

He continued to impress Monday evening in the College World Series against Arkansas, helping the Rebels to a dominant 13-5 victory. The Mississippi native got the start at pitcher, doing 6.1 innings of work and allowing just six hits to improve his season record to 5-3.

Despite the comparisons the two receive, Hunter Elliott said he doesn’t try to model himself after Doug Nikhazy. Although he certainly appreciates what the former All-American accomplished, he plays the game his own way.

“I don’t try emulate his game,” Elliott said Lot of respect for the guy. He was an incredible pitcher here of course. I don’t think we have too much of a similar style. But I’ve gotten that a lot recently. We look alike. Wear the same number, left-handed, everything like that. I don’t know if I try to imitate my game after anyone.”

Elliott also received the start in the deciding game of a Super Regional against Southern Miss on June 12. That was arguably his best game of the tournament as he finished with 10 strikeouts and gave up just three hits in a shutout. So far this postseason, the freshman has pitched 18.2 innings with 22 strikeouts and just four runs given up.

Nikhazy played for the Rebels until 2021 and set a school freshman record with 86 strikeouts his first season. Elliott has already surpassed that number with 96 strikeouts of his own in 2022 and still has a chance to add a national title to his resume.

After taking out Arkansas, Ole Miss will await the winner between the Razorbacks and Auburn in their next matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. If the Rebels can win that one, they’ll move on to the series final set to begin Saturday.