The Branson Board of Aldermen officially approved a policy which apparently had been guiding city salaries for years without ever having official Board approval. Bill 6169 on the aldermen’s agenda for the June 14, meeting called for an ordinance approving department head salary caps. The staff report on the item noted the city is “currently searching for one leadership position” and two more leadership or department head positions are going to need to be filled and clear direction from the board is necessary for the process.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO