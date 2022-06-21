ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, NE

Joel E. Langan

albionnewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Edward Langan, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Dell Senton Medical Center, Austin, TX. Joel will be deeply missed by his wife Heather, his parents Dave and Connie Langan, all...

albionnewsonline.com

albionnewsonline.com

Elizabeth “Betty” L. Schuele

Elizabeth “Betty” L. Schuele, 91, of Westminster, CO, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Sunrise Senior Living in Westminster. She is survived by her children: Mary Patton (J Michael) of Wichita, KS, Tom (Beverly) of Cedar Rapids, Margaret Dechant (Todd) of Wichita, KS and Joe (Cynthia) Schuele of Westminster, CO. grandchildren: Brian Schuele (Christine), Ryan Patton (Jackie), Katie Patton, Brent Schuele (Chelsea), Maureen Chavez (Paul) and Kara Patton, great grandchildren: Ella, Lucy and Thomas Schuele, Ben and Henry Schuele, Johnny and Avery Patton, and Ryan Chavez.
CEDAR RAPIDS, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Marlys Larson

Marlys Larson, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Michael Bleibaum and grandsons Branden Bleibaum and Ethan Bleibaum of Colorado Springs, CO, siblings: Tom and RuthAnn Larson of Minneapolis, MN, Carole Larson of Newman Grove, Lorna Larson of Oakland, CA, Richard and Djinn Larson of Belfast, Ireland, Jonel Larson and David Wirt of Richmond, CA, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins.
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Harold “Gus” Gustafson

Harold “Gus” Gustafson, 93, of Grand Island, passed away on April 14, 2022 at CHI-Health St. Francis. He is survived by his children: Andrea “Andee” (Richard) Lamoreaux of Penrose, CO, Greg (Donna) Gustafson of Grand Island and Paula Gustafson of Arizona, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, beloved nieces and nephews, friends and all of his caregivers and neighbors at Heritage at Sagewood.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
albionnewsonline.com

BCHC Health Palooza provided food, fun and music

“Health Palooza” was a big outdoor event provided last Thursday evening, June 16, by Boone County Health Center at Fuller Park in Albion. There were educational programs, along with an American hot dog supper and plenty of fun activities and games for children of all ages. Many families attended...
ALBION, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Albion Hall of Fame adds new inductees

The latest Albion/Boone Central athletes selected to the Albion Downtown Athletic Club Hall of Fame were announced and honored Saturday during the annual alumni banquet at Boone Central High School. One team and seven individuals were added to the Hall of Fame, which began with 22 original inductees in 2002...
ALBION, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Carnival Days opens 2-day run in Petersburg

Carnival Days, sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club, opened its two-day run on Tuesday, June 21, and will continue through Wednesday night, June 22. D. C. Lynch Carnival is the big attraction both evenings. Tuesday events included a flag raising at 6:30 p.m., followed by children’s races. On Wednesday,...
PETERSBURG, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Big show planned for 2022 Boone County Fair

A great lineup of entertainment is scheduled for the 138th annual Boone County Fair in slightly over two weeks, July 9-13. Fairgoers won’t find a better entertainment value. The 2022 fair is packed with shows and competitions every night, and plenty to see and do during the days. Some...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Albion Cornerstone Seniors roll to tourney championship

Albion’s Cornerstone Legion Seniors outscored their opposition 35-4 and won individual gold medals as champions of the Creighton Berry Pepper Tournament June 18-19. Cornerstone took early leads against O’Neill and host Creighton, posting 15-2 and 20-2 victories, respectively. With the triumphs, the Albion Seniors bumped their season record to 8-5 while fashioning a three-game mini win streak.
ALBION, NE
albionnewsonline.com

City expanding campground into fairgrounds

Albion city employees are installing water lines last week to serve the expanded campground in the east portion of the fairgrounds. The area will include electrical hook-ups. Goal is to complete the project before the 2022 Boone County Fair in July.
ALBION, NE
albionnewsonline.com

City Council postpones action on AEDC request

At its meeting Tuesday night, June 14, the Albion City Council turned down a funds request by the Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC) that included several facets. Later, after further discussion, the council voted to postpone further action on the AEDC request until a salary is established for an Albion Housing Initiative Director.
ALBION, NE

