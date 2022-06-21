Joel E. Langan

Elizabeth “Betty” L. Schuele, 91, of Westminster, CO, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Sunrise Senior Living in Westminster. She is survived by her children: Mary Patton (J Michael) of Wichita, KS, Tom (Beverly) of Cedar Rapids, Margaret Dechant (Todd) of Wichita, KS and Joe (Cynthia) Schuele of Westminster, CO. grandchildren: Brian Schuele (Christine), Ryan Patton (Jackie), Katie Patton, Brent Schuele (Chelsea), Maureen Chavez (Paul) and Kara Patton, great grandchildren: Ella, Lucy and Thomas Schuele, Ben and Henry Schuele, Johnny and Avery Patton, and Ryan Chavez.
