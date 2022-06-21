Joel E. Langan

Marlys Larson, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Michael Bleibaum and grandsons Branden Bleibaum and Ethan Bleibaum of Colorado Springs, CO, siblings: Tom and RuthAnn Larson of Minneapolis, MN, Carole Larson of Newman Grove, Lorna Larson of Oakland, CA, Richard and Djinn Larson of Belfast, Ireland, Jonel Larson and David Wirt of Richmond, CA, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins.

NEWMAN GROVE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO