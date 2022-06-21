ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Volunteers help Habitat for Humanity revitalize York neighborhood after fire

By Ed Weinstock
WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — Volunteers are helping Habitat for Humanity revitalize a York neighborhood devastated...

www.wgal.com

WGAL

Community mural unveiled in York

Two groups unveiled a community mural in York on Thursday. It's on the Sunrise Soap Company Creation Station Building on North Beaver Street. The mural was created as part of Downtown Inc's Give Local York Campaign, where people helped paint the colors of the mural. "Art is so critical to...
YORK, PA
York, PA
Society
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
wdac.com

Bear Sightings Reported In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities say there have been a couple of bear sightings. Recently, sightings were in the northeast of East Manchester Township and southern Windsor Township. It’s a re-occurring as the bears mate primarily from June to July. Bears typically travel quite a distance and seeing them in this area is for a short period of time, unless they find food. It is important to minimize the opportunities for the bears to find food at your homes or properties. Bears will be attracted to the scent of food scraps left in garbage cans outside, bird feeders, pet food left outside, gardens, and food grease on outdoor grills. Bears generally avoid humans and will run off when they see or smell humans. The PA Game Commission says if you encounter a bear, slowly walk away facing the bear; do not run; get to a place of safety; and talk loudly at the bear. Black bear attacks are extremely rare.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wellspan.org

WellSpan BrightSpot: His favorite provider helps him pop the question

Who: Betty Smith, a physician assistant at WellSpan Family Medicine – North Fourth Street, in Lebanon, and John Vadovsky, Betty’s patient, who is from Annville. What: John wanted to propose to his girlfriend Amber Tanno, who often goes with him to his patient visits at the North Fourth Street office.
LEBANON, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary surrenders to police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia county home builder under scrutiny from his customers surrendered to police on Tuesday. Jeff McCreary, the owner of the now-closed Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg, faces felony charges in connection with one of his customers. Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been looking into customer complaints for […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York Mayor to remain in place after legal battle

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Helfrich will remain the Mayor of York after a months-long court battle over whether he was actually the Mayor. Helfrich’s attorney Glenn J. Smith, Esq. tells abc27 that they have received the court order verifying the judge’s decision. The order denied the petition saying it found there is no vacancy in the office of the mayor of the city of York.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

New Cumberland County business offers candle making workshops

A new business in Cumberland County will offer custom candle making workshops. The Gleeful Candle opened last week at 62 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. Workshop attendees are provided with all the tools and direction to create their own custom soy wax candles from scratch. There are more than 30 scents to choose from including chocolate, basil, champagne and Merlot.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Budweiser Clydesdales visit York County

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in York County. They're at Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm Market in Hellam through Sunday. The horses are on the road 300 days out of the year. "Helping out local Budweiser beer distributors promote Budweiser and helping them do their events,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York house for sale has a hidden room

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s something many kids (and adults) dream of but few ever actually get to have — a hidden room. A York home that is currently for sale provides an opportunity to have a secret room of your own, so you can feel like a spy, a fairytale character, or just someone with the coolest clutter closet ever.
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Reminds Seniors, Families About Farmers Market Nutrition Program for Access to Fresh, Local Produce

HARRISBURG, PA — At the PA Open Air Farmers Market at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Tuessday, Wolf Administration officials reminded Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients to obtain and use their vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) to purchase fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Two juveniles among three killed in Adams County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were killed in a crash in Adams County on Wednesday and officials say two of them were juveniles. Pennsylvania State Police said a 2011 Jeep flew off the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township and hit a tree in a cow pasture. The crash happened around 12:18 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

