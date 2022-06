PHELPS, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Phelps couple looking to expand their family got the shock of a lifetime when they naturally became pregnant with quadruplets. Karissa Vancamp-Smith and Dillion Smith have two happy little boys, 7-year-old Tyler and 4-year-old Colton but they’ve been through a lot in the last several years trying to expand their family. “We lost twins at 20 weeks and then our 4-year-old is our surviving twin, we lost his brother Elijah when he was 12 days old,” explains Karissa, “and then we lost a little girl the day before our second trimester started.”

