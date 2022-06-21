Decatur City officials want residents’ input on 6th Avenue corridor project

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A public input meeting will be held for residents of Decatur on Tuesday, June 28 regarding the city’s 6th Avenue corridor revitalization project.

The meeting, hosted by the City of Decatur and Volkert, Inc. ‘s engineering team, will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Turner-Surles Community Center, located at 702 Sycamore Street Northwest.

Emily Stewart with the City of Decatur says the project is part of the city’s “ One Decatur ” long-term planning initiative.

Residents will be able to attend the “come-and-go” event to ask questions and share their thoughts on the project. City officials say that feedback will be discussed in small group settings with a project liaison.

Plans for the project were released by the city in February of 2021 , showing raised concrete medians, added sidewalk space, decorative lighting, mast arm traffic lights and landscaping added to multiple portions of the roadway.

A few representatives from Volkert and the City of Decatur will be available at the input session to answer any questions or concerns among community members.

For more information on the meeting or about the revitalization project, you can call the City of Decatur’s Community Development Department at 256-341-4960.

