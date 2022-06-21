ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas childcare workers eligible for up to $2,500 ‘appreciation’ payments

By Katie Bernard
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Childcare workers in Kansas could soon be eligible for $750 to $2,500 bonuses’ as part of a grant program Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday.

Standing outside a newly renovated childcare center in Topeka, Kelly announced $53 million in grants that would be distributed to every staff member at Kansas licensed childcare centers based on hours worked.

Kelly, a Democrat up for re-election in November, billed the move as an investment in childcare, key to investing in Kansas’ future as well as providing a needed service to support a workforce.

“One of the biggest barriers to entering the workforce or returning to the workforce post pandemic is the lack of access to quality childcare,” Kelly said. “My administration is working to fix this. That means making smart investments in our present and our future.”

The checks would be available to 22,650 childcare workers throughout the state. Workers must submit an application to receive the funding.

In a press release Kelly said the goal of the one-time payments is to show the state’s appreciation for the workers.

The program is funded through the federal Childcare Development Funds program. In order to qualify

Nationwide, childcare has posed a barrier for working families. Payments will begin to go out in mid-July. Staff members who have worked in childcare for at least six contiguous months will be eligible as well as home-based and relative childcare providers.

The pandemic compounded the problem with closing facilities and increasing costs.

The Legislature approved a child care income tax credit this year to offset costs for families.

