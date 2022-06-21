Some fans would like Royals to sign Lorenzo Cain to a 1-day contract — or longer

Lorenzo Cain seems ready to ride off into the sunset after being designated for assignment Saturday by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Although he last played for the Royals in 2017, Cain remains a fan favorite in Kansas City for many reasons. He was part of two American League championship teams and played a key role in helping the Royals win the 2015 World Series.

Cain likely will be placed on waivers this week, meaning he can sign with any team. After being DFA’d by Milwaukee, Cain said his body was ready for a rest .

But some fans in Kansas City hope the Royals bring back Cain, either on a 1-day contract so he can retire at Kaufman Stadium, or for the rest of the season.

