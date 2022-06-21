Manny Machado leading NL third basemen in first All-Star vote

Manny Machado is winning … a popularity contest?

Roundly booed in so many cities, Machado leads all NL third basemen with 969,582 votes in the first All-Star ballot update, nearly double the votes garnered so far by the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (581,363) and the Braves’ Austin Riley (557,220).

Machado certainly deserves that lead as his 4.3 WAR, as calculated by Fangraphs , leads all big-league hitters. He was hitting .328/.400/.545 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs before he was helped off the field on Sunday at Coors Field with an ankle injury that may send him to the injured list .

May .

Machado walked through the clubhouse after Monday’s 4-1 victory over the Diamondbacks without a noticeable limp several hours after acting manager Ryan Flaherty expressed optimism.

A day earlier it was feared Machado could be lost for weeks, which would have and still might put his availability for an appearance in a sixth All-Star game, and second as a Padre, in jeopardy. (The game will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium.)

He’s started All-Star Games in 2016 at Petco Park as a third baseman and in 2018 as a shortstop, the latter occurring days before the Orioles traded Machado to the Dodgers. Last year, Machado made the team as a late injury replacement despite ranking third among NL third basemen at the time with an .845 OPS and playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at third and in short right field in the so-called Manny shift.

Arenado went on to win his ninth straight Gold Glove, continuing to overshadow Machado in that competition since he joined the Padres in 2019.

Time will tell if that trend continues this year, but Machado’s bat has been undeniable for a team that woke up Tuesday in a virtual tie for first place in the NL West, just 6 percentage points behind the Dodgers, despite playing the entire season to date without Fernando Tatis Jr.

Credit one of the best starting staffs in the game, as well as Machado, who leads all NL third basemen in batting average (.328), on-base percentage (.400), slugging (.545), OPS (.945), weighted runs created-plus (164), RBIs (46) and runs scored (48).

Machado is second to Ke’Bryan Hayes (8) with seven steals and tied for fourth with 12 homers, trailing Riley (18), Brandon Drury (14) and Arenado (13)

Among Padres, Jake Cronenworth has garnered the next-most votes (165,993), but he’s sixth in the NL second base race, well behind the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm (634,762). Tatis (165,993) and Eric Hosmer (147,019) are fifth at shortstop and first base, respectively, Luke Voit (120,836) is sixth at DH, Austin Nola (95,779) is eighth at catcher and Jurickson Profar (149,324) is 18 th in the outfield.

The All-Star fan ballot is available exclusively online and on mobile devices at MLB.com and will be available until the Phase 1 voting period ends at 11 a.m. June 30.

Fans can submit five ballots per 24-hour period.

On June 30, the top-two vote-getters at each position (and six outfielders) will advance to the final phase.

The starters will be revealed on a selection show on ESPN on July 8 with the rest of the team announced on ESPN on July 10.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .