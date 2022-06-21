ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Norwood, defense fuel 2nd straight Raiders win

By Mike Ramczyk
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOuGa_0gHSzBfG00

Age ain’t nothing but a number.

Just ask Racine Raiders longtime wide receiver Will Norwood. The 37-year-old Racine Case grad and former Division 1 college football player snagged two touchdowns to lead the hometown team to a 21-6 victory over the visiting Midway Marauders Saturday night at Historic Horlick Field.

It was the second consecutive victory for the 5-1 Raiders, who now must face the undefeated Chicago Birdgang this coming Saturday night at Horlick Field.

Teammates coming in clutch

Sometimes, experience and chemistry can matter just as much – or more – than blinding speed. Luckily, Norwood still has plenty left in the tank, and his connection with quarterback Mitch Farr has been built over several years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJu3v_0gHSzBfG00
Mitch Farr surveys the field. – Credit: Mike Ramczyk

Raiders running back Howard Triplett broke off some big runs and complemented the passing attack nicely. His 77 yards rushing on 15 carries included a four-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 12-6 halftime. But when the Raiders needed points, Farr knew he could find Norwood in third and long situations.

Norwood’s post-game remarks

Norwood, who was excited after the game because he doesn’t get interviewed that often, said he’s still going strong at age 37. He joked that he never really won any games playing at Case High School but still worked his way onto a Division 1 college football roster at Ohio University.

On the touchdown that pretty much broke Midway’s back, Norwood said it was a simple route. However, he used his supreme athleticism to leap high with two hands above traffic and haul in the football. Farr rolled to his left under no pressure and tossed a catchable ball for Norwood, who had a little fun after the touchdown catch, spinning the football in the end zone and rubbing his hands together next to it simulating a bonfire.

The pitch and catch came on 3rd and 13 from the Marauders’ 19-yard line, so an incompletion may have led to a turnover on downs, and Midway was only down 15-6 with plenty of time left in the game to come back.

“It’s the corner route, we see them man-to-man, so I broke it out to the back pylon, and he (Farr) put it up for me,” Norwood said. “I scored pretty much on the same play in the corner of the end zone in the first quarter. The offense was good. Mitch was spreading it around, and when the passing opened, that’s when my boy Triplett started balling. We open it up, so he can pound it down.”

Norwood credited the defense on holding the Marauders to only six points. He thinks if the defense can hold opponents under 12 points, the Raiders offense can definitely score more than 12 each game.

“When we get healthy on the O-line, we will be good, but we’re fine now,” Norwood said.

A tame performance for the Marauders

Midway’s only score came on a 43-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEBO6_0gHSzBfG00
Jordan Danowski with the interception. – Credit: Mike Ramczyk

But on the next Marauders’ drive, things broke down and resulted in a terrible punt that veered immediately into the Horlick Field bleachers and only traveled a couple yards. Farr capitalized a few plays later with the final touchdown to Norwood.

Jordan Danowski, a backup defensive back who doesn’t see the field often, came up with an impressive interception on the Marauders’ last gasp late in the game. The Raiders’ defense held Midway to only 191 total yards and only 37 on the ground.

Racine picked off the Marauders twice and tallied five sacks, including 2.5 from Gage Zahradnik. Anton Graham added a quarterback sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. J.D. Hardy led the Raiders with 7.5 tackles.

Graham, who won two national championships as a player with UW-Whitewater, recently got the head football coach job at Racine Case after 10 years as an assistant at Horlick.

“It was a team victory, that was big for us,” Graham said. “Defensively, we hold ourselves to a standard where we expect to show up and play every single game. Offensively, they found a rhythm running and throwing the ball. I’m excited as hell about what we can do moving forward.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thkb2_0gHSzBfG00
Anton Graham and Gage Zahrodnik celebrate a quarterback sack. – Credit: Mike Ramczyk

Graham, 33, said he’s played wherever he’s been needed this season, including two linebacker spots and defensive end.

“Whatever we gotta do to win, I’ll do it,” Graham said. “It’s a matter of trusting each other. As long as we trust the man next to us to do his job, we’ll be fine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMCB8_0gHSzBfG00
Alex Gonzalez attempts a field goal. – Credit: Mike Ramczyk

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee basketball recruit New York gun case charges

MILWAUKEE - Sarion McGee, 23, a college basketball recruit from Milwaukee is in jail without bond in New York state, facing more than a dozen felony charges after officers say they found him on the Canisius College campus with illegal guns and ammunition. McGee's loved ones say there’s much more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee sports bar Loaded Slate closes permanently after 11 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Loaded Slate, a sports bar located on Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, has permanently closed its doors. That's according to a post on Facebook. The news comes after a deadly shooting back in April when 30-year-old Shannon Freeman was killed at the bar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Omar Estrada arrest, Milwaukee triple shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is breathing easier knowing one of two men wanted for their son's murder is finally behind bars after a manhunt nearly five years in the making. A second man remains at large. The victim's family said they thought their son's homicide would become a cold...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

49th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee boy charged as adult

MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with shooting and killing a 16-year-old at the McDonald's at 49th and Hampton on May 7, 2022. Robert Johnson, who was 14 years old at the time, is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The triple shooting left a second teen dead as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Black bear struck and killed by truck on I-43 at Hale Interchange

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A black bear was killed on the interstate early Wednesday morning, June 22. It happened around 1 a.m. near the Hale Interchange and 92nd Street, not far from where deputies confirmed a black bear was spotted Tuesday in Franklin. A resident captured this video of...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lakefront 'Wheel Fun' bikes stolen

MILWAUKEE - "Wheel Fun," a popular bike shop along Milwaukee's lakefront, became the target of thieves Monday night, June 20, when a large group pedaled off with five specialty bikes. The thieves have since been spotted riding around on them. Photos of the teens on those specialty bikes have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Worker injured at Milwaukee construction site

MILWAUKEE — A worker was injured Thursday afternoon at a construction site near the Milwaukee lakefront. The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed it was called to the 900 block of East Michigan Street for a person injured. Crews used a basket to lift the construction worker out of the site...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WISN

