Selma, AL

OBITUARY: William Rockhill

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Rockhill, age 56, of Selma, passed...

OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Marshall

Shirley Ann Marshall, age 59, of Jones, passed away June 7. Graveside service were June 11 at Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens, Selma.
JONES, AL
OBITUARY: De’ire Rena Shelton

Baby Girl De’Zire Rena Shelton, of Selma, passed away June 7. Graveside services were held on June 18 at 1 p.m. from John The Baptist Church yard Cemetery in Orrville.
SELMA, AL
OBITUARY: Oscar James

Oscar James, age 65, of Selma, passed away June 10. Miller Funeral Service said services are incomplete at this time.
SELMA, AL
OBITUARY: Joey Kevin Williams

Joey Kevin Williams, age 50, of Jones, passed away on June 8. Graveside services were June 11 at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande with Shane D. Ogle officiating.
JONES, AL
Selma, AL
Obituaries
City
Selma, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
OBITUARY: Vivian Strong

Vivian Strong, age 74, of Selma, passed away June 12. Funeral Service were held June 18, at 11a.m. at Selma Community Bible Church, 2580 AL-14, Selma. Interment was at Sandridge Baptist Cemetery, River Road, Selma.
SELMA, AL
OBITUARY: Tyree “TJ” Lewis

Tyree “TJ” Lewis, of Orrville, passed away June 10. Graveside services were held on June 18, at 11 a.m. at John the Baptist Memorial Gardens.
ORRVILLE, AL
Legal Notices, June 23, 2022

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary C Morrow Unmarried to AmSouth Bank dated September 22, 1999; said mortgage being recorded on October 11, 1999, in Book 1182, Page 274, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 1254, Page 479 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to RBC Centura Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1372, Page 536 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Zickeyous Byrd selected for superintendent of Selma City Schools

The Selma City School Board has selected Dr. Zickeyous Byrd as their new Superintendent. Byrd serves as Superintendent of Education for Barbour County Schools. He replaces outgoing Superintendent Avis Williams, who will be leaving for New Orleans. Byrd was selected by board members Phyllis Houser, Tanya Miles, and Johnny Moss....
SELMA, AL
Deputy Willie Calhoun Jr. receives national law enforcement award from VFW

Dallas County Deputy Sgt. Willie Calhoun Jr. has received the National Law Enforcement Award from the Veterans of Foreign Wars. “This award recognizes the police officer of the year,” Local VFW Post Commander Dennis Dourghty said. “Each post and state has winners. Mr. Calhoun was submitted by the sheriff’s office here for the review, and he was selected as our post winner. Then it went on to state, and he was selected.” Today he was awarded the National Award.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Suspect charged with murder of Selma woman at manufacturing plant

A woman suspected in the murder of another woman from Selma has been charged with capital murder that took place on early Thursday morning at a manufacturing plant in Dallas County. According to Alabama News Network, authorities confirmed that the victim's name was Kadeejia Lee, 28. The suspect was identified...
SELMA, AL
Southside High School Releases 2022 Football Schedule

Southside High School has released the schedule for its 2022 football season. Aug. 19 at Russell County (away) Aug. 26 vs Selma High (home) Sept. 2 vs. Trinity Presbyterian (home) Sept. 9 vs Sumter Central (home) Sept. 16 at St. James(away) Sept. 23 at Keith (away) Sept. 30 at Prattville...
SELMA, AL
Obituaries

