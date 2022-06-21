ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

Man accused of shooting officer signs plea agreement

By Alyssa Hannahs
WSAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer in June signed a plea agreement Monday in Greenup County, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart. Jonathan Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg, pleaded...

www.wsaz.com

