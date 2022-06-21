Man accused of shooting officer signs plea agreement

ROSS – A man was arrested after being suspicious walking on a highway on Wednesday. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office on 6/22/22 at 9:21 pm, they were dispatched to Blain Highway and US-50 for a suspicious person walking in the roadway. When they arrived they found a male who was known to have several warrants for the County, one for Theft, and another for disorderly conduct. When they cuffed him and did a search they found some unusual items, a toy gun, a knife, and several sharp rocks in his pockets.

