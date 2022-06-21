11 of the Newest Nordstrom Fashion Releases You Need to Check Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sort by: newest! Doesn't it always feel so good to be the first in your friend group to rock a new trend or just-released piece? To buy something at the absolute perfect time of year and be able to take full advantage of wearing it whenever possible? Some of the best feelings!

So, let's keep those good feelings going. We've picked out 11 of the newest Nordstrom Made fashion releases that simply have Us swooning. Shop below!

These Linen Pants

Nordstrom

These breezy pants are made of 100% linen so you can skip the shorts without breaking out in a sweat!

Get the Caslon Track Style Linen Pants for $59 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These Knotted Sandals

Nordstrom

Not everyone believes that a pair of sandals can be sophisticated, but we'd say these asymmetrical knotted slides are ready to prove them wrong!

Get the Caslon Canari Slide Sandal for $60 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Casual Tee

Nordstrom

We love a basic tee, but what we love even more is a basic tee that manages to stand out above the rest. We want this knotted, oversized Zella tee in every color!

Get the Zella Peaceful Knot T-Shirt for $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Floral Dress

Nordstrom

Special occasion? This faux-wrap dress will have you feeling like a total star with its pretty florals, ruffles and high-low skirt!

Get the Chelsea28 Faux Wrap Floral Midi Dress for $99 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Flowy Dress

Nordstrom

This V-neck midi dress is made from an airy linen blend, making it the perfect cover-up for the beach, but don't think you can't wear it elsewhere. It's super versatile!

Get the Sleeveless V-Neck Linen Blend Midi Dress for $99 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Tie-Front Top

Nordstrom

We're all about any tie-front top lately, but this billowy blouse has especially captured our hearts!

Get the Treasure & Bond Tie-Front Top for $59 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Halter Cami

Nordstrom

Open Edit is our go-to brand for designer-style picks for affordable prices. This cami stands out immediately because of its asymmetrical design and ruched fabric!

Get the Open Edit Ruched Camisole for $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Sleeveless Sweater

Nordstrom

Now this piece caught Us by surprise! It's a sleeveless sweater — but also a peplum top! And it comes in such cool colors. It even has great reviews so far!

Get the Halogen Sleeveless Peplum Sweater for $59 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These Penny Loafers

Nordstrom

A lug sole on a loafer? Sign Us up. Shoes like these can seriously elevate so many different types of looks, whether you're dressing them up or down!

Get the BP. Birdie Lug Sole Loafer for $40 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These Paperbag Waist Pants

Nordstrom

You know we're always intrigued by a pair of wide leg pants, but this swingy pair really caught our attention with that adorable paperbag waistline!

Get the Zella Getaway Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Ankle Pants for $69 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Mock Neck Top

Nordstrom

Whether you need a blouse for the office or for brunch, this pretty, flowy top is going to quickly become a go-to for you!

Get the Gathered Mock Neck Top for $59 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Nordstrom Made brands here !

Want more product recommendations? Check out some of our other picks below: