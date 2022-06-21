ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Adventure is in expansion mode as the summer season kicks off

By Haley Yearout
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Living Local segment is sponsored by Alabama Adventure. The summer season is officially underway at Alabama Adventure, and guests can expect a new water attraction plus improvements to an existing theme park ride. “Everything we do we think about for months about how we can make it the...

This Alabama tourist attraction changed its name. Did you notice?

The move didn’t come with far-reaching fanfare, but one of Alabama’s best-known natural tourist attractions rebranded this month, complete with a new name. Looking for DeSoto Caverns? Forget it. The name and the friendly conquistador mascot have gone away. If you like the idea of going to Childersburg and descending into a spectacular cave where the average year-round temperature is around 60 degrees, Majestic Caverns is the place you’re looking for.
ALABAMA STATE
A refresher course on hurricanes along the Alabama Gulf coast

The city of Gulf Shores is holding its first hurricane expo since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Today’s free event is meant to educate local residents on how to prepare for what may be an above average hurricane season. Past storms left widespread damage along the Alabama coast and deaths as far north as Tuscaloosa.
GULF SHORES, AL
Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
Heat continues for a few more days before relief arrives next week

The ridge of high pressure aloft continues to sit to the west of Alabama. This places us on the eastern edge with northerly winds today. A weak cold front will move across the state today from the north. This will help set off a few showers and storms this afternoon. Some downpours, gusty winds and lightning are possible with any storm. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s. It will not be as humid, so the heat index will be around 100-105°.
ALABAMA STATE
VIDEO: Watch How Quickly Temperatures Spike Inside an Alabama Car

Be prepared for some active weather today plus stay alert to the temperatures, currently, it is 98 degrees in Tuscaloosa with a feels like temp of 107!. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-Talladega-Clay-Randolph- Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers- Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock- Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour- Including the cities of Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover,...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
$25M mansion sale sets record in Florida Panhandle — again

This isn’t the pending sale for Netscape founder Jim Clark’s roughly $175 million home in Florida, a figure that stands to break the record for the priciest home ever sold in the Sunshine State. But this recent deal for a beachfront estate along the Panhandle quietly broke a regional record — and for its second time, no less.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
No REAL Relief In Sight From This Heat

Outside of a STRAY shower Thursday, there is no real opportunity for rain or a cool down tomorrow and that trend continues through the weekend. One silver lining for the next couple of days will be slightly lower dewpoint values, so it will only feel somewhat sticky, not completely oppressive as a weak cold front scoots through Thursday and Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
Triple threat: Watch as 3 waterspouts swirl off the Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. - It’s like a scene from the movie "Twister" – but only over water. Beachgoers in Alabama watched as not one, not two but three waterspouts danced on Mobile Bay Monday morning. More waterspouts were spotted along the coast, prompting the National Weather Service in Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
Opinion | When the world was a mess, Alabama showed plain common sense

Over the last two years, tourists and vacationers have flocked to Alabama to escape unnecessary restrictions and mandates. They also traveled here in record numbers because Alabama has something for everyone. From our white sandy beaches on the Gulf Coast to the river valleys across the state to vibrant cultures...
ALABAMA STATE
The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Health officials issue warning as Alabama’s heatwave continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama. Some summer camps are making adjustments to keep children safe and indoors. Cooling stations are also opening in Montgomery. Currently, Montgomery public libraries and community centers can be used as cooling stations to...
MONTGOMERY, AL

