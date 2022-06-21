ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Westminster Kennel Club: How much grooming does it take?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wondered how much grooming it takes...

4 “Hidden Gem” Breeds to Look for at Westminster’s 146th Annual Dog Show

A huge aspect of Westminster's 146th Annual Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan is breed education. Westminster Kennel Club’s Director of Communications, Gail Miller Bisher, says the club likes to highlight what she calls “hidden gem breeds” to help dog lovers and casual fans alike appreciate the history behind the animal—especially when those breeds are dwindling in number. American Foxhounds, Bergamasco Sheepdogs, Sussex Spaniels and Skye Terriers are this year's hidden gems.
2022 Westminster Dog Show: Bee is Masters Agility Champion

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is officially underway, and this year's competition is already shaping up to be a fantastic show. Westminster, also known as "America's Dog Show", kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday with the preliminary competition, followed by the highly anticipated Masters Agility Championship Finals, which aired Sunday on FOX.
Charlotte Wilder
Why Are Some Dog Breeds Not Recognized By Kennel Clubs?

Despite being popular, dogs like Labradoodles are hybrids and can’t register with many kennel clubs. Find out why and what it takes to register a new breed. The post Why Are Some Dog Breeds Not Recognized By Kennel Clubs? appeared first on DogTime.
Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
Westminster Dog Show 2022: Top moments and winners from Tuesday

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was in full swing Tuesday with the first round of Group judging, and four of the seven finalists competing for Best in Show have locked down their spots. "America's Dog Show" kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday,...
#Westminster Kennel Club
Good dog! Westminster dog show gets set to pick a winner

The top dog gets crowned at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, with a field that includes a French bulldog with an NFL connection, a bloodhound, a German shepherd, a Maltese and three more finalists yet to be chosen.Out of more than 3,000 dogs entered, just seven will make it far enough to vie for the best in show prize at the most prestigious U.S. dog show. Usually held in winter at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the show moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate last year and this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.Each...
Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet

History was made Wednesday at the Westminster Dog Show. Normally held at Madison Square Garden, the show was moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate in 2021 and this year due to the pandemic. However, the event didn’t disappoint. Trumpet the bloodhound emerged victorious in a field of more than 3,000 dogs, becoming the first of […] The post Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trumpet the bloodhound wins prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A bloodhound named Trumpet won the top prize at the Westminster Kennel ClubDog Show on Wednesday (22 June). Trumpet is the first bloodhound to ever win the American “Super Bowl of dog shows”. He comes from a storied bloodline, reportedly having descended from the 2014 winner of the National Thanksgiving Dog Show – another celebrated US contest. Trumpet loves the crowds and energy of the big show, according to his proud handlers. Along with Trumpet, six other finalists were vying for the top dog title on Wednesday. These included Winston the French bulldog, River the German shepherd, Hollywood the Maltese,...
Care for a cane corso breed dog

"When I saw the Cane Corso dog, the first impression was that this dog was big, tough, and sturdy. The Cane Corso race does have large body muscles, is always alert, confident, and knows no fear. This dog is kept for many tasks, including as a herder."
Dog Adoption is More than Playing All Day, Vet Costs, Training

Here are a few things, including vet costs, pet insurance, training, food, and treats, to think about and prepare for before processing for dog adoption. Adopting from a reputable organization saves money on vet bills because the dog's health history and records are likely to be provided. They may also include spaying or neutering, as well as vaccinations or medications, depending on the dog's age.
Former pet industry worker’s viral list of worst dog breeds: Do you agree?

We all think our fur baby is the best, of course, but the internet is littered with lists of the best and worst dog breeds. Some dog breeds get a bad rap, while others are insanely popular (and, therefore, insanely expensive if you’re looking for a purebred dog). A lot of the times, the list differentiates based on personality traits or the pet parent’s lifestyle: the best dog breeds for seniors, the smartest dog breeds, the best dog breeds for apartment living — we’ve certainly got our thoughts here at PawTracks.
