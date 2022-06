Former Houston Texan player, Deshaun Watson, has reached a settlement in 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him for allegations of sexual misconduct. According to CBS Sports, the 26-year-old reached a settlement out of court, which has not been disclosed. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the accusers, said in a statement, "Today, I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO