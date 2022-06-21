ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Road closure to impact Nashville International Airport Tuesday night

By Marcus Bagwell
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  Nashville International Airport (BNA) wants to remind those heading to the airport on Tuesday night that an alternate route will be used to reach the terminal.

The Nashville Electric Service will be performing utility work on the ramp located at Exit 216A, located off of Interstate 40 East. This will occur from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. During this time, Terminal Drive (Exit 216A) will be closed. To reach the terminals, Fly Nashville is asking you to take exit 216B (Donelson Pike).

Travel impacts should be minimal to near zero as the work will occur during non-peak hours when the airport is the busiest.

