Stockton, CA

Stockton offers community centers as cooling zones

By Bay City News
 2 days ago

(BCN) — The city of Stockton will be keeping community cooling centers open Tuesday through Monday, as high temperatures are expected to bake much of Northern California and especially the inland areas.

The community center cooling zones will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. The centers will be closed on Sunday.

Seating will be offered in air conditioning, along with water. Face coverings are available at the door. People are asked to bring books, games, and electronic devices to enjoy while maintaining minimal activity. Sports courts and equipment are often in use for regularly programmed, scheduled activities, the city said.

City pools are also open for public swim for a fee of $2 per person per day every day of the week except Monday. Visit the city of Stockton website for pool locations and hours: stocktonca.gov/pools.

The community centers are the Arnold Rue Center, 5758 Lorraine Ave.; Seifert Center, 128 W. Benjamin Holt Drive; Stribley Center, 760 E. Sonora St., and Van Buskirk Center, 734 Houston Ave., all in Stockton.

For a list of cooling zones throughout San Joaquin County, go to sjready.org.

