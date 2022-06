On Tuesday, a woman was hurt after her vehicle fell into Lake Washington in Renton. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. on the end of Gene Coulon Memorial Park. The early reports showed that a vehicle ended up in Lake Washington for undetermined reasons. The driver of the vehicle was reported to be treading water.

