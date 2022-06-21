ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Two priests slain as cartel hitmen pursue man into church

By Julian Resendiz
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9hz0_0gHSuD2P00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Catholic dioceses throughout Mexico are condemning the murder of two priests who tried to prevent drug traffickers from killing a man inside their church in Cerocahui, Mexico.

“It is with great sadness and pain that we mourn Father Javier Campos Morales, Father Joaquin Mora Salazar and the man who, unfortunately, lost his life along with them,” the Diocese of the Tarahumara region of Western Chihuahua said in a statement Tuesday.

The diocese said its priests were gunned down inside the church “with no defense but their faith in God” while exercising their duty of aiding a man whose life was in danger.

The diocese said the assassins removed the bodies of the priests from the church and they have not been located as of Tuesday morning.

The Chihuahua state police said its operators received a 911 call at 6 p.m. on Monday reporting the murder of three people in Cerocahui, near the regional farming center of Urique. The agency said it has received information that at least one individual apparently pursued a man into the church and shot him and the two priests.

“The state government laments and condemns these violent actions in which two priests became circumstantial victims,” the agency said in a statement.

It added that the Mexican army, the National Guard and other police agencies are looking for the perpetrators.

The state police as of Monday morning had not identified suspects. But a Chihuahua City newspaper reported a regional cartel leader is being sought in connection to the event and cited an unnamed police investigator saying the man “ andaba bien loco ” (was high on drugs).

The Catholic Diocese of Juarez joined others in calling for justice and protection for its employees and the faithful.

“Amid so much death and crime in our country, we publicly condemn this tragedy and demand a prompt investigation and security for the community and all the priests in the country,” the Juarez Diocese said in a statement.

Campos and Mora were Jesuits who had served the Catholic church for decades. One of their peers, the Rev. Ismael Barcenas, posted photos of the victims. He said the Tarahumara region of Chihuahua is rife with violence, with murders and kidnapping being commonplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5Gh7_0gHSuD2P00
Courtesy State of Chihuahua
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bT2yU_0gHSuD2P00
Courtesy State of Chihuahua

Just last week, the Chihuahua Attorney General reported the seizure of guns and the burning of clandestine marijuana crops in the region.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“The Jesuits of Mexico won’t remain quiet amid this reality that hurts all of society. We will continue to make ourselves present and work in our mission of justice, reconciliation and peace through our church work, education and social (contributions),” Barcenas posted on social media.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso man convicted of killing Erika Gaytan

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ricardo Marquez was found guilty by an El Paso jury. Marquez was convicted with the murder of Erika Gaytan. The defense had no comment after the verdict. El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales said sentencing will resume Friday morning. She also issued the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in East EP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating the death of a man in an East El Paso neighborhood Thursday morning. Police tell KTSM they were called to the 11900 block of Cannon Hill Drive near Edgemere Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard for an unspecified reason. Upon arrival, they found the body of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Marquez found guilty of murder

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Ricardo Marquez was found guilty of murder Thursday morning. The jury took less than six hours deliver their judgement, in the case of Erika Gaytan’s disappearance and presumed murder. Emotions ran high in the courtroom as Marquez’s family was in attendance, his mother broke down into tears. Gaytan’s family was […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
City
Joaquin, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KFOX 14

El Paso police investigate man's death in eastside neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigators are looking into another suspicious death. Thursday morning, police responded to an "unknown problem" in the 11900 Cannon Hill in the eastside. A man was found dead outside. The man is in his late 20s, early 30s, said El Paso...
KVIA

EPPD: Body found in east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was found dead in an east El Paso neighborhood Thursday morning, according to El Paso Police. Police said the first call came in around 6:20 a.m. on the 11900 block of Cannon Hill. Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating. Police did not release any...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested after trying to mail pot to jail annex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after attempting to mail marijuana to an inmate at the El Paso County Jail Annex. According to officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, while processing inbound mail, an officer ” detected a strong odor of marijuana” coming from an envelope addressed to an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitmen#Cartel#The Priests#Violent Crime#Catholic#Mexican#The National Guard
KTSM

Speeding claims 36th victim of the year in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the passenger of a car that hit a pole at high speed and burst into flame has died. EPPD officials say the wreck happened June 18, at approximately 12:36 a.m. Officers responded to the collision at the 1900 block of North […]
EL PASO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Handcuffed suspect bites El Paso police officer after DWI stop

EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas, said a handcuffed man bit a police officer after trying to run from a traffic stop. Rogelio Fernando Guevara, 37, was pulled over on June 15 when police officers noticed his vehicle did not have a registration sticker. When officers reached the driver, they said Guevara appeared intoxicated and arrested him for DWI, according to KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating an ‘unattended death under suspicious circumstances’ in Central El Paso. Police were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon after the body of a man was found at a residence along the 1200 block of Laurel. According to the EPPD’s Crimes Against […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian over the weekend. On Saturday night at 10:05 p.m., a pedestrian was struck at the 9500 Block of McCombs in Northeast El Paso. EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 year later, family shares memories of those killed by flooding

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In August of 2021, a 2-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed after water flooded into their basement during heavy rain in Central El Paso. Nearly one year later, balloons can be seen in the front yard of the home, as the family says Sunday would’ve been the little girl’s […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy A Delectable Taste Of Central Mexico At El Paso’s Morra Mia

Discover the exquisite flavors and essence of Central Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. El Paso is home to many delicious destination dining restaurants, such as the Mexican / Asian fusion restaurant El Charlatan and the Mexican / Peruvian hot spot Amor. And Morra Mia is another great place to find the flavors of Central and Southern Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy