NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Gov. Phil Murphy, and partners Shaquille O’Neal and Boraie Development held the topping-off ceremony for 777 McCarter on June 13. The ceremony took place on Edison Place between McCarter Highway and Mulberry Street in Newark. Built under Newark’s inclusionary zoning, with 20 percent of the 370 apartments affordable, this is the largest 80/20 mixed-income project in New Jersey. Informally called “Shaq Tower 2,” a penthouse apartment in 777 McCarter will become the home of the NBA Hall of Famer.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO