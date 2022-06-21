ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona couple slashes gas prices

By KNXV Staff
San Diego Channel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) —The C K Food Mart in Phoenix, Arizona has become a popular pit stop for locals and out-of-towners. "Whoever comes here to visit, they come to our store to see us because they say, we are reading your articles, the news, we really want to...

www.10news.com

Comments / 2

 

AZFamily

New Arizona law cracks down on bogus reviews from shady people

While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Businesses in downtown Phoenix are feeling the negative impact of the light rail construction and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Another Phoenix Church Sues DEA Over Religious Use of Ayahuasca

The Church of the Eagle and the Condor, a religious congregation in Phoenix, gets its name from a prophecy originating in the Andes of Peru, which foretells a cultural unification of the North and South Americas. In fulfillment of this prophecy, they say, members of the church drink ayahuasca, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with thousands relocating to the area yearly. Along with decent air conditioning, the Valley of the Sun's citizens will need a fast, reliable internet connection. If you're a newly arrived resident -- Phoenixite? Phoenician? -- or you've lived in Phoenix for some time now, it's worth looking at options in your area to ensure you're with the best internet provider for your needs.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling quickly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling down quickly. In the past 28 days, 11,845 new residential listings were added in the Greater Phoenix area, according to the Cromford Report. It’s a 34% jump in new listings, compared to the average. At the same time, rising mortgage interest rates are pricing some would-be home buyers out of the market.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased at QuikTrip in west Phoenix

PHOENIX – For the second time in less than a week, a Powerball ticket purchased at a Valley gas station hit for $50,000. The latest winner was sold at the QuikTrip at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman Pays It Forward to Mesa Swim instructor

Advanced Materials Technology is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. Arizona Cardinals send students and teachers on Washington, D.C. field trip. Nearly 300 teachers and students get to spend four days in the nation's capital, thanks to the Cardinals and State Farm. Jaime's Local Love: Homage Coffee House. Updated: Jun....
MESA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

A New Dentist in Town

A New England native, Dr. Jason A. Curtis earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Arizona in 1996, then graduated from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2001. After returning home, Dr. Curtis and his wife Jess started a beautiful family and cultivated a successful dental practice in Gorham, Maine. However, the allure of the Arizona desert never left and they eventually relocated to the Valley of the Sun in 2012. After discovering Arizona’s hidden gem, his family made the difficult decision to leave a thriving practice in Phoenix and resettle in the pines of Prescott to serve the community’s dental needs.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where to Watch July 4th Fireworks in Metro Phoenix in 2022

Yes, there will be fireworks happening in the skies of the Valley this year on the Fourth of July. The city of Phoenix may have canceled its displays due to supply-chain problems, but other local cities like Mesa, Scottsdale, and Glendale still have fireworks-filled festivities planned in honor of the patriotic holiday. And the events won’t be limited to just Independence Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

United Airlines to cut 50 domestic flights daily starting July 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - United Airlines has announced that it will be cutting 50 domestic flights every day from its Newark, New Jersey hub starting July 1. That’s 12% of the airlines’ schedule. Some cancellations are due to bad weather, engineering difficulties with the aircraft, and recently, the...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Rain, dust, wind pelt metro Phoenix during first major storm of monsoon season

PHOENIX — The first major storm of the monsoon season arrived Thursday in metro Phoenix, bringing with it rain, wind and dust. Some areas of north Phoenix received .39 inches of rain, while parts of Scottsdale got .16 inches and Mesa recorded .08 inches, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa high-voltage line for Facebook going to hearing

The Arizona Corporation Commission is slated to hold a hearing in Mesa beginning June 27 on Salt River Project’s application to build a half-mile high-voltage transmission line to serve the Meta Data Center campus currently under construction at Elliot and Ellsworth Roads. Arizona law requires power plants of 100...
MESA, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ

